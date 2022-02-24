 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Gamethread #51: New Jersey Devils at Pittsburgh Penguins

After a week off from any games, the New Jersey Devils resume their season in Western Pennsylvania. They will visit the Pittsburgh Penguins, a team they beat back in October in their house but also lost twice to since then. What will happen? Discuss it as it happens here, a Gamethread.

By John Fischer
Pittsburgh Penguins v New Jersey Devils
Crosby! McLeod! Referees! Tonight!
Photo by Rich Graessle/Getty Images

Our Favorite Team is back after a week off after two straight losses. They return to Western Pennsylvania for the first time since October, a place where they have won. The issue is that the opponent has been far, far better since that fateful night on October 30.

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils at the Pittsburgh Penguins (SBN Blog: PensBurgh)

The Time: 7:00 PM ET

The Broadcasts: TV - MSG+, ATTSN-PT; Digital Audio - The Devils Hockey Network (Access through NHL.com)

The Song for the Evening: Don Cab? Don Cab. Get tapping to the tap-heavy classic from What Burns Never Returns, “In the Absence of Strong Evidence to the Contrary, One May Step Out of the Way of the Charging Bull.”

The Rules: The rules remain the rules regardless of the fact that the Devils won a game in Pittsburgh way back in October. Please keep your comments clean, legal (read: no illegal streams, no links to illegal streams, no asking for illegal streams, no illegal streams), and all about the games itself. Just as importantly, let’s respect each other. There’s no need for drama or being unwelcoming of your fellow Devils fan. This is a Gamethread, let’s focus on the game. Thank you for reading. Go Devils!

