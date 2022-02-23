Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

He’s back, friends!

Lindy Ruff confirms that #NJDevils Dougie Hamilton will return to the lineup on Thursday against the Penguins. — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) February 22, 2022

Jack Hughes on the team podcast here: “If you look at it individually and you look at certain players, and then they had successful seasons, but as a whole, you know, we’re not where we want to be.” [NHL]

The Devils have a goaltending problem this season. Is there something the team can do in the short term? [The Athletic ($)]

Corey Pronman puts Arseni Gritsyuk on his list of standout prospects from the Olympic men’s hockey tournament: “His skating popped out to me though, and the fifth-round pick seems to have made significant improvements in that area. He was able to beat defensemen wide and take pucks to the hard areas. Gritsyuk looks like he could play NHL games one day.” [The Athletic ($)]

Hockey Links

No punishment for Nathan MacKinnon over this incident:

NHL Hockey Operations statement on the incident in last night’s game between the @Avalanche and @NHLBruins. pic.twitter.com/fZvtw6MiZd — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) February 22, 2022

Sidney Crosby: He’s something else entirely.

An interesting look here at all the morphing and movements that the league’s goaltenders do every day and what comes after: [The Athletic ($)]

“What’s next for hockey in China? The national program dodged a bullet at the Olympics when NHLers could not attend, but is there a will to continue growing?” [The Hockey News]

