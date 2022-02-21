 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Devils in the Details - 2/21/22: No. 1 Defenseman Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 2/21/22

By Nate Pilling
Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

An absolutely beautiful goal from Luke Hughes over the weekend:

And Luke broke a University of Michigan record:

On Damon Severson: “There is a reason the Devils coaching staff always seems to end up treating Damon Severson as the #1 defender by the end of the season. It might be because they have stumbled upon the same fact that we have by using analytics: Damon Severson is quite simply one of the most valuable defensive assets in the NHL.” [Infernal Access]

Hockey Links

Congrats to Team Finland on gold:

Hey, look at that, a trade! Those still happen!

Set aside some time to read this story about the life and death of Mark Pavelich, who was once celebrated as a member of the United States “Miracle on Ice” team in 1980: [The Athletic ($)]

