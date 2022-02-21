Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

An absolutely beautiful goal from Luke Hughes over the weekend:

Luke Hughes talks about his stunning goal vs. OSU from Saturday night pic.twitter.com/ftEcqFdnzM — Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) February 20, 2022

And Luke broke a University of Michigan record:

Take a bow Luke Hughes!



He breaks a 45-year old Michigan program record for freshman defenseman goals in a season#GoBlue〽️ pic.twitter.com/FtEsYygaO6 — Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) February 19, 2022

On Damon Severson: “There is a reason the Devils coaching staff always seems to end up treating Damon Severson as the #1 defender by the end of the season. It might be because they have stumbled upon the same fact that we have by using analytics: Damon Severson is quite simply one of the most valuable defensive assets in the NHL.” [Infernal Access]

Hockey Links

Congrats to Team Finland on gold:

For the first time ever, Finland takes GOLD in Olympic men's hockey!#WinterOlympics pic.twitter.com/TZ7SAKRp4S — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 20, 2022

Hey, look at that, a trade! Those still happen!

#Leafs acquire Lyubushkin and Dzingel in exchange for Nick Ritchie and a conditional 2nd round pick. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) February 20, 2022

Set aside some time to read this story about the life and death of Mark Pavelich, who was once celebrated as a member of the United States “Miracle on Ice” team in 1980: [The Athletic ($)]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.