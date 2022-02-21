Here are your links for today:
Devils Links
An absolutely beautiful goal from Luke Hughes over the weekend:
Luke Hughes talks about his stunning goal vs. OSU from Saturday night pic.twitter.com/ftEcqFdnzM— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) February 20, 2022
And Luke broke a University of Michigan record:
Take a bow Luke Hughes!— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) February 19, 2022
He breaks a 45-year old Michigan program record for freshman defenseman goals in a season#GoBlue〽️ pic.twitter.com/FtEsYygaO6
On Damon Severson: “There is a reason the Devils coaching staff always seems to end up treating Damon Severson as the #1 defender by the end of the season. It might be because they have stumbled upon the same fact that we have by using analytics: Damon Severson is quite simply one of the most valuable defensive assets in the NHL.” [Infernal Access]
Hockey Links
Congrats to Team Finland on gold:
For the first time ever, Finland takes GOLD in Olympic men's hockey!#WinterOlympics pic.twitter.com/TZ7SAKRp4S— NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 20, 2022
Hey, look at that, a trade! Those still happen!
#Leafs acquire Lyubushkin and Dzingel in exchange for Nick Ritchie and a conditional 2nd round pick.— Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) February 20, 2022
Set aside some time to read this story about the life and death of Mark Pavelich, who was once celebrated as a member of the United States “Miracle on Ice” team in 1980: [The Athletic ($)]
Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.
