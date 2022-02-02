The Devils head into the NHL All-Star break with a whimper. Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Not great news on Mackenzie Blackwood here from Elliotte Friedman: “New Jersey and Mackenzie Blackwood are going through second and potentially third opinions over treatment for his injured heel. Timeline uncertain.” [Sportsnet]

On Monday night, the Devils gave up four (four!) unanswered third-period goals, including a late shorthanded goal, to the Leafs and lost 6-4. Auston Matthews had a hat trick. [NHL]

And then on Tuesday, the Leafs really put it to the Devils in a 7-1 win. Mitch Marner had two goals and two assists. Jack Hughes tallied for the Devils. This team has now lost six in a row and 9 of the last 10. [NHL]

Lindy Ruff’s absence:

#NEWS: Due to the recent passing of his father, Leeson, Head Coach Lindy Ruff will miss the next two games. https://t.co/m0GyHcPrFz — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) January 31, 2022

A little bit of background on those Lunar New Year warmups:

Learn more about Caren, an incredible artist who designed our Lunar New Year warm-up jerseys for tonight. pic.twitter.com/gKkJOYmp3s — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) February 1, 2022

Look at him go:

Bakersfield's Seth Griffith, Utica's Alexander Holtz and Bridgeport's Jakub Skarek have been selected as @TheAHL's monthly award winners for January.



: https://t.co/hqhF09pRYY pic.twitter.com/hSEZVCgsLT — AHL Communications (@AHLPR) February 1, 2022

Hockey Links

There’s not a lot of love out there for the proposal that would see the Coyotes play at Arizona State: “‘They should be excluded from revenue sharing. Why should they be rewarded?’ said an executive whose team is also on the receiving end of the league’s revenue-sharing agreement. ‘My owner is pissed about it, other owners are pissed about it. I’m sure the players are also pissed about it.’” [The Athletic ($)]

Here’s how the NHL is celebrating Black History Month:

The @NHL and @NHLPA celebrate Black History Month with 28 days of storytelling and a new original content series.



Full Release: https://t.co/DysX50rWY7 #BlackHistoryMonth #BlackHockeyHistory pic.twitter.com/BjkUOeRSk1 — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) February 1, 2022

Who ended Colorado’s 18-game home winning streak? Yep. You know.

The @ArizonaCoyotes (11-29-4, 26 points) snapped the Avalanche’s home win streak at 18 games, which stands at the fifth longest in NHL history, and handed Colorado its first loss in 10 contests.#NHLStats: https://t.co/eHZV2zqIER https://t.co/HZ9vstOfuO — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) February 2, 2022

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.