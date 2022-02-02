 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Devils in the Details - 2/2/22: Timeline Uncertain Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 2/2/22

By Nate Pilling
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Los Angeles Kings v New Jersey Devils
Mackenzie Blackwood #29 of the New Jersey Devils warms up prior to the National Hockey League game between the New Jersey Devils and the Los Angeles Kings on January 23, 2022 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.
Photo by Rich Graessle/Getty Images

The Devils head into the NHL All-Star break with a whimper. Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Not great news on Mackenzie Blackwood here from Elliotte Friedman: “New Jersey and Mackenzie Blackwood are going through second and potentially third opinions over treatment for his injured heel. Timeline uncertain.” [Sportsnet]

On Monday night, the Devils gave up four (four!) unanswered third-period goals, including a late shorthanded goal, to the Leafs and lost 6-4. Auston Matthews had a hat trick. [NHL]

And then on Tuesday, the Leafs really put it to the Devils in a 7-1 win. Mitch Marner had two goals and two assists. Jack Hughes tallied for the Devils. This team has now lost six in a row and 9 of the last 10. [NHL]

Lindy Ruff’s absence:

A little bit of background on those Lunar New Year warmups:

Look at him go:

Hockey Links

There’s not a lot of love out there for the proposal that would see the Coyotes play at Arizona State: “‘They should be excluded from revenue sharing. Why should they be rewarded?’ said an executive whose team is also on the receiving end of the league’s revenue-sharing agreement. ‘My owner is pissed about it, other owners are pissed about it. I’m sure the players are also pissed about it.’” [The Athletic ($)]

Here’s how the NHL is celebrating Black History Month:

Who ended Colorado’s 18-game home winning streak? Yep. You know.

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

More From All About The Jersey

Loading comments...