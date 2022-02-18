 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Devils in the Details - 2/18/22: Behind the Scenes Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 2/18/22

By Nate Pilling
Tampa Bay Lightning v New Jersey Devils
Jack Hughes #86 of the New Jersey Devils skates against the Tampa Bay Lightning on February 15, 2022 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.
Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

In trade talks, Frank Seravalli connects the Devils to Chicago’s Brandon Hagel and Vancouver’s Brock Boeser. He also notes, “Devils GM Tom Fitzgerald is exploring a whole host of options to shake up the roster over the next number of months and Zacha is one of those intriguing options. He has value.” [Daily Faceoff]

A bit of behind-the-scenes video from Jack’s time at All-Star weekend:

Interesting little look at some of the in-game production at Prudential Center:

Hockey Links

Congratulations to Team Canada:

A truly incredible run for Marie-Philip Poulin:

Some momentum toward a World Cup of Hockey, it seems:

More international hockey news:

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

