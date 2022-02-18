Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

In trade talks, Frank Seravalli connects the Devils to Chicago’s Brandon Hagel and Vancouver’s Brock Boeser. He also notes, “Devils GM Tom Fitzgerald is exploring a whole host of options to shake up the roster over the next number of months and Zacha is one of those intriguing options. He has value.” [Daily Faceoff]

A bit of behind-the-scenes video from Jack’s time at All-Star weekend:

Interesting little look at some of the in-game production at Prudential Center:

Ever wondered who pushes the goal horn?



We're giving you a look behind the scenes of what goes on at @PruCenter in this episode of Behind the Rock presented by @Prudential. pic.twitter.com/Hb2r5PlWWi — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) February 16, 2022

Hockey Links

Congratulations to Team Canada:

GOLD #TeamCanada beats Team USA 3-2 to win gold at #Beijing2022



This is Canada’s fifth Olympic gold medal in women’s hockey.



Details on their victory: https://t.co/5cJy0svwgZ pic.twitter.com/KTdDBO6znG — Team Canada (@TeamCanada) February 17, 2022

A truly incredible run for Marie-Philip Poulin:

CANADA FOR THE WIN



Canada defeats USA 3-2 to claim hockey gold.



It’s the fifth Olympic gold for the Canadian women’s hockey team.



Marie-Philip Poulin with the game-winning goal. She's scored the game-winning goal in 3 of the 4 Olympic games she's played in. — Devin Heroux (@Devin_Heroux) February 17, 2022

Marie-Philip Poulin:

U18s: 10GP, 26PTS

World Championships: 44GP, 55PTS

Olympics: 22GP, 35PTS

Total: 76GP, 116PTS



A national treasure, and now a 3x Olympic champion. — Scott Wheeler (@scottcwheeler) February 17, 2022

Some momentum toward a World Cup of Hockey, it seems:

This was the second “formal” meeting between both sides on World Cup but they’ve had an ongoing dialogue on it for quite some time now. https://t.co/KkRvw8hnGC — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) February 17, 2022

More international hockey news:

News here from @IIHFHockey: World Juniors will be re-played from start to finish in “middle of August in Alberta.” Women’s U18 Worlds to be in June “in the north of the USA.” https://t.co/Ghw5ddGPRT — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) February 17, 2022

