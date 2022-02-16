It’s all Pavel Zacha talk these days. Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

The Devils blew a 3-1 lead as the Lightning stormed back with five unanswered goals, three in the third period, to win 6-3 on Tuesday night. [NHL]

Friedman thinks there’s a “decent” chance Pavel Zacha gets moved:

We learned of a new name linked to the #Canucks on the weekend in Devils Forward Pavel Zacha.@FriedgeHNIC shared what he knows about the situation..https://t.co/3DHIxwW8fo pic.twitter.com/KUzTmjWAB0 — Donnie & Dhali (@DonnieandDhali) February 14, 2022

Conor Garland? Nils Höglander? From the Canucks perspective: What are some pieces the Devils might see coming back from Vancouver in a trade? [CanucksArmy]

Not exactly a ringing endorsement for Miles returning soon:

"At some point, I think Miles, we’re hoping that he will get back to us. He’s training hard, he’s skating a little bit now. So, you know he’s not practicing with us yet, but he’s progressing. So, I’m always hopeful that he’ll have an opportunity to rejoin us." — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) February 15, 2022

Hockey Links

Former New Jersey Devil Jaromir Jagr turned 50 on Tuesday. And, yes, he’s still playing hockey professionally: “Well, when you’re 30 and saying you’re going to play until 50, some other people are laughing because they don’t really know. And I knew it. I’m built differently.” [NHL] [The Athletic ($)]

Sidney Crosby scores goal No. 500:

500 GOALS FOR #87!



Sidney Crosby is the 46th player in NHL history, and second active player, to score 500 career goals. pic.twitter.com/tUv4ZDK1AP — Penguins PR (@PenguinsPR) February 16, 2022

Jack Eichel returns Wednesday:

GM Kelly McCrimmon has announced that Mark Stone will be going on LTIR effective today.



McCrimmon also announced that Jack Eichel will make his Golden Knights debut Wednesday against the Colorado Avalanche. #VegasBorn — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) February 14, 2022

ICYMI: Flames trade for Tyler Toffoli.

Full deal is #Flames get Toffoli from #Habs for 2022 1st round pick (Top 10 protected), 2024 5th round pick, Tyler Pitlick and prospect Emil Heineman.#Flames clear enough cap space with Pitlick's $1.75 million coming off the books, no need for help/retain. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) February 14, 2022

Some interesting discussion over at r/hockey in response to the question, “What NHL truth is this subreddit not ready to hear?” [r/hockey]

Capacity changes coming in Ontario:

If the case-load numbers keep tracking in a positive direction, full capacity could be moved to March 1 — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) February 14, 2022

Over at the Olympics: Team Canada and Team USA will compete for women’s hockey gold on Wednesday. [ESPN]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.