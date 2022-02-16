It’s all Pavel Zacha talk these days. Here are your links for today:
Devils Links
The Devils blew a 3-1 lead as the Lightning stormed back with five unanswered goals, three in the third period, to win 6-3 on Tuesday night. [NHL]
Friedman thinks there’s a “decent” chance Pavel Zacha gets moved:
We learned of a new name linked to the #Canucks on the weekend in Devils Forward Pavel Zacha.@FriedgeHNIC shared what he knows about the situation..https://t.co/3DHIxwW8fo pic.twitter.com/KUzTmjWAB0— Donnie & Dhali (@DonnieandDhali) February 14, 2022
Conor Garland? Nils Höglander? From the Canucks perspective: What are some pieces the Devils might see coming back from Vancouver in a trade? [CanucksArmy]
Not exactly a ringing endorsement for Miles returning soon:
"At some point, I think Miles, we’re hoping that he will get back to us. He’s training hard, he’s skating a little bit now. So, you know he’s not practicing with us yet, but he’s progressing. So, I’m always hopeful that he’ll have an opportunity to rejoin us."— Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) February 15, 2022
Hockey Links
Former New Jersey Devil Jaromir Jagr turned 50 on Tuesday. And, yes, he’s still playing hockey professionally: “Well, when you’re 30 and saying you’re going to play until 50, some other people are laughing because they don’t really know. And I knew it. I’m built differently.” [NHL] [The Athletic ($)]
Sidney Crosby scores goal No. 500:
500 GOALS FOR #87!— Penguins PR (@PenguinsPR) February 16, 2022
Sidney Crosby is the 46th player in NHL history, and second active player, to score 500 career goals. pic.twitter.com/tUv4ZDK1AP
Jack Eichel returns Wednesday:
GM Kelly McCrimmon has announced that Mark Stone will be going on LTIR effective today.— Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) February 14, 2022
McCrimmon also announced that Jack Eichel will make his Golden Knights debut Wednesday against the Colorado Avalanche. #VegasBorn
ICYMI: Flames trade for Tyler Toffoli.
Full deal is #Flames get Toffoli from #Habs for 2022 1st round pick (Top 10 protected), 2024 5th round pick, Tyler Pitlick and prospect Emil Heineman.#Flames clear enough cap space with Pitlick's $1.75 million coming off the books, no need for help/retain.— Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) February 14, 2022
Some interesting discussion over at r/hockey in response to the question, “What NHL truth is this subreddit not ready to hear?” [r/hockey]
Capacity changes coming in Ontario:
If the case-load numbers keep tracking in a positive direction, full capacity could be moved to March 1— Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) February 14, 2022
Over at the Olympics: Team Canada and Team USA will compete for women’s hockey gold on Wednesday. [ESPN]
Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.
