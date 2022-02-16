 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Devils in the Details - 2/16/22: A Decent Chance Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 2/16/22

By Nate Pilling
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Pittsburgh Penguins v New Jersey Devils Photo by Rich Graessle/Getty Images

It’s all Pavel Zacha talk these days. Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

The Devils blew a 3-1 lead as the Lightning stormed back with five unanswered goals, three in the third period, to win 6-3 on Tuesday night. [NHL]

Friedman thinks there’s a “decent” chance Pavel Zacha gets moved:

Conor Garland? Nils Höglander? From the Canucks perspective: What are some pieces the Devils might see coming back from Vancouver in a trade? [CanucksArmy]

Not exactly a ringing endorsement for Miles returning soon:

Hockey Links

Former New Jersey Devil Jaromir Jagr turned 50 on Tuesday. And, yes, he’s still playing hockey professionally: “Well, when you’re 30 and saying you’re going to play until 50, some other people are laughing because they don’t really know. And I knew it. I’m built differently.” [NHL] [The Athletic ($)]

Sidney Crosby scores goal No. 500:

Jack Eichel returns Wednesday:

ICYMI: Flames trade for Tyler Toffoli.

Some interesting discussion over at r/hockey in response to the question, “What NHL truth is this subreddit not ready to hear?” [r/hockey]

Capacity changes coming in Ontario:

Over at the Olympics: Team Canada and Team USA will compete for women’s hockey gold on Wednesday. [ESPN]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

More From All About The Jersey

Loading comments...