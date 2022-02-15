Gamethread #50: New Jersey Devils vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

Our Favorite Team stunned tonight’s opponents in their house with a whirlwind of a third period comeback back in November. They did not embarrass themselves (entirely) in a one-goal loss in their house three weeks ago. Both games are in the past. The two-time defending champions will be in Newark tonight. They continue to demonstrate that they are a contender for a third-straight title. Buckle up for this game.

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils vs. the Tampa Bay Lightning (SBN Blog: Raw Charge)

The Time: 7:00 PM ET

The Broadcasts: TV - MSG+, BSSUN; Digital Audio - The Devils Hockey Network (Access through NHL.com)

The Song for the Evening: A Florida-based team? That means another chance for some Death. From the 1992 classic Individual Thought Patterns, this is “Trapped in a Corner,” memorable for its guitar intro and leads among other things.

