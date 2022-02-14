Garden State of Hockey- Episode 126: It Takes Seven

The New Jersey Devils have proven themselves only capable of winning when they score exactly seven goals, as shown in their three most recent wins against Carolina, Montreal, and St. Louis. Unfortunately, when they don’t do that, they exclusively lose games as much better efforts are buried by momentary mistakes and inconsistent play from everyone on the back end of things. Hopefully with an eight-day break in the schedule, the Devils can look forward to some of their important names being healthy enough to return to the lineup. That should make this last half of the season better for their new goal of moral victory through visible improvement since the playoffs are no longer a factor.

Let's Go Devils!