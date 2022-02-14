Here are your links for today:
Devils Links
Nico kept his goal-scoring streak alive (five goals in the last four contests), but the Penguins got the better of the Devils on Sunday. Pittsburgh won 4-2. [NHL]
Sportsnet’s Jeff Marek calls Pavel Zacha a “player of interest” for the Canucks here: [Sportsnet]
Looks like a Dougie return is not far off:
Dougie Hamilton is getting closer to a return, per #NJDevils Lindy Ruff.— Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) February 12, 2022
He's cleared to practice right now, and per Lindy Ruff it is just a matter of when Dougie feels ready to play.
Hamilton says he wants to get comfortable with his jaw and the protection on his helmet.
Some impressive numbers for Luke this season:
Luke Hughes has 13 goals in 30 games as a freshman at Michigan. He leads the NCAA in goals by a defenseman.— Corey Masisak (@cmasisak22) February 13, 2022
No freshman D has scored more than 13 goals in a season in the past 11 NCAA seasons. No defenseman has scored more than 17.
Hughes has b/w 7-13 games left this year.
Hockey Links
Sean Couturier’s season is over:
Injury update: Philadelphia Flyers center Sean Couturier had successful back surgery this morning at Pennsylvania Hospital by Dr. Jon Yoon. He will be out for the remainder of the season. https://t.co/pnA6uNlvI6— Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) February 11, 2022
Elliotte Friedman on planning for another World Cup of Hockey: “They’re talking about February 2024, a best-on-best, which we think (we) all want to see as hockey fans. The next meeting on this is expected to be this week between the league and the players’ association.” [Sportsnet]
