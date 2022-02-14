 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Devils in the Details - 2/14/22: Player of Interest Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 2/14/22

By Nate Pilling
New Jersey Devils v Montreal Canadiens
Noted player of interest Pavel Zacha.
Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Nico kept his goal-scoring streak alive (five goals in the last four contests), but the Penguins got the better of the Devils on Sunday. Pittsburgh won 4-2. [NHL]

Sportsnet’s Jeff Marek calls Pavel Zacha a “player of interest” for the Canucks here: [Sportsnet]

Looks like a Dougie return is not far off:

Some impressive numbers for Luke this season:

Hockey Links

Sean Couturier’s season is over:

Elliotte Friedman on planning for another World Cup of Hockey: “They’re talking about February 2024, a best-on-best, which we think (we) all want to see as hockey fans. The next meeting on this is expected to be this week between the league and the players’ association.” [Sportsnet]

