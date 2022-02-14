Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Nico kept his goal-scoring streak alive (five goals in the last four contests), but the Penguins got the better of the Devils on Sunday. Pittsburgh won 4-2. [NHL]

Sportsnet’s Jeff Marek calls Pavel Zacha a “player of interest” for the Canucks here: [Sportsnet]

Looks like a Dougie return is not far off:

Dougie Hamilton is getting closer to a return, per #NJDevils Lindy Ruff.



He's cleared to practice right now, and per Lindy Ruff it is just a matter of when Dougie feels ready to play.



Hamilton says he wants to get comfortable with his jaw and the protection on his helmet. — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) February 12, 2022

Some impressive numbers for Luke this season:

Luke Hughes has 13 goals in 30 games as a freshman at Michigan. He leads the NCAA in goals by a defenseman.



No freshman D has scored more than 13 goals in a season in the past 11 NCAA seasons. No defenseman has scored more than 17.



Hughes has b/w 7-13 games left this year. — Corey Masisak (@cmasisak22) February 13, 2022

Hockey Links

Sean Couturier’s season is over:

Injury update: Philadelphia Flyers center Sean Couturier had successful back surgery this morning at Pennsylvania Hospital by Dr. Jon Yoon. He will be out for the remainder of the season. https://t.co/pnA6uNlvI6 — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) February 11, 2022

Elliotte Friedman on planning for another World Cup of Hockey: “They’re talking about February 2024, a best-on-best, which we think (we) all want to see as hockey fans. The next meeting on this is expected to be this week between the league and the players’ association.” [Sportsnet]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.