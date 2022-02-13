Gamethread #49: New Jersey Devils vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

Back in Newark for a pre-Valentine’s Day afternoon game on Super Sunday against a Pittsburgh team that has somehow succeeded in spite of missing key players for lengths of time and having just one really, really good goaltender. Maybe it’s the coaching and management.

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils vs. the Pittsburgh Penguins (SBN Blog: PensBurgh)

The Time: 1:30 PM ET

The Broadcasts: TV - MSG+, ATTSN-PT; Digital Audio - The Devils Hockey Network (Access through NHL.com)

The Song for the Afternoon: Pittsburgh means Don Cab. From their first full-length album, For Respect, this is “Bears See Things Pretty Much the Way They Are.” I think a bear would see this Devils team and come to a lot of the same conclusions that you and I have had since, say, December. Agreeable bears.

The Rules: The rules remain the rules regardless of the Devils playing an afternoon game against a divisional opponent. Please keep your comments clean, legal (read: no illegal streams, no links to illegal streams, no asking for illegal streams, no illegal streams), and all about the games itself. Just as importantly, let’s respect each other. There’s no need for drama or being unwelcoming of your fellow Devils fan. This is a Gamethread, let’s focus on the game. Thank you for reading. Go Devils!