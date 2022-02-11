Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

The Devils put up five goals in the third period on Thursday night to go blazing past the Blues. Nico had two goals and an assist, and we love to see it. [NHL]

Marty makes an appearance on the Ray & Dregs Hockey Podcast:

️NOW LIVE ️

Season 3 - Episode 20@MartinBrodeur stops by to chat about his role with the @NJDevils, being a part of the organization he spent most of his playing years with, his own #Olympics experience & the impact it had on his career plus more.



https://t.co/sgRELJeElH pic.twitter.com/RQPqeZ4jgV — The Ray & Dregs Hockey Podcast (@rayanddregs) February 9, 2022

FWIW: Elliotte Friedman reports that there’s “interest” out there in Pavel Zacha. [Sportsnet]

Hockey Links

Folks, it’s time to get Connor McDavid out of Edmonton:

The #Oilers have relieved Dave Tippett & Jim Playfair of their coaching duties.



Jay Woodcroft will assume head coaching duties with Dave Manson also joining in an assistant coach role. pic.twitter.com/gq55TNsomc — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) February 10, 2022

ICYMI: New Habs GM Kent Hughes makes a move.

Dominique Ducharme has been relieved of his head coaching duties.https://t.co/wSdkwrOMXC — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) February 9, 2022

Sigh. It’s happening: “The Arizona Board of Regents on Thursday approved a $134.7 million capital development plan for ASU’s multi-purpose arena that includes $19.7 million worth of Coyotes’ improvements and additional team areas at the northeast corner of the facility.” [PHNX]

Brad Marchand gets a six-game suspension:

Boston’s Brad Marchand has been suspended for six games for Roughing/High-sticking Pittsburgh’s Tristan Jarry. https://t.co/riNM5EFbz0 — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) February 10, 2022

With his eighth suspension, Brad Marchand officially passed Chris Pronger for the most individual suspensions in NHL history.



(H/T @CamandStrick) pic.twitter.com/rmLc2tKkmZ — BarDown (@BarDown) February 10, 2022

Oh boy here we go: As Jack Eichel gets close to playing his first game for the Golden Knights, could a Mark Stone trip to LTIR be what clears up the cap space to make that happen? [Daily Faceoff]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.