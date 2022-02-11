 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Devils in the Details - 2/11/22: There’s Interest Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 2/11/22

By Nate Pilling
New Jersey Devils v Montreal Canadiens
Pavel Zacha #37 of the New Jersey Devils skates the puck against Nick Suzuki #14 of the Montreal Canadiens during the second period at Centre Bell on February 8, 2022 in Montreal, Canada. The New Jersey Devils defeated the Montreal Canadiens 7-1.
Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

The Devils put up five goals in the third period on Thursday night to go blazing past the Blues. Nico had two goals and an assist, and we love to see it. [NHL]

Marty makes an appearance on the Ray & Dregs Hockey Podcast:

FWIW: Elliotte Friedman reports that there’s “interest” out there in Pavel Zacha. [Sportsnet]

Hockey Links

Folks, it’s time to get Connor McDavid out of Edmonton:

ICYMI: New Habs GM Kent Hughes makes a move.

Sigh. It’s happening: “The Arizona Board of Regents on Thursday approved a $134.7 million capital development plan for ASU’s multi-purpose arena that includes $19.7 million worth of Coyotes’ improvements and additional team areas at the northeast corner of the facility.” [PHNX]

Brad Marchand gets a six-game suspension:

Oh boy here we go: As Jack Eichel gets close to playing his first game for the Golden Knights, could a Mark Stone trip to LTIR be what clears up the cap space to make that happen? [Daily Faceoff]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

