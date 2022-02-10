Gamethread #48: New Jersey Devils at St. Louis Blues

After two games against some of the weakest teams in the NHL, Our Favorite Team will play some rather strong teams in their next four games. Tonight ends the road trip with the first of these four games; a team that won it all in 2019.

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils at the St. Louis Blues (SBN Blog: St. Louis Game Time)

The Time: 8:00 PM ET

The Broadcasts: TV - MSG+2, BSMW; Digital Audio - The Devils Hockey Network (Access through NHL.com)

The Song for the Evening: Laura Branigan’s “Gloria” was a theme song for the Blues’ 2019 Cup run. They adopted the song as an anthem of sorts amid a rough slump that season. I like that song. But I like “Self Control” much, much more.

The Rules: The rules remain the rules regardless of the Devils playing in St. Louis against an Actually Good Blues team. Please keep your comments clean, legal (read: no illegal streams, no links to illegal streams, no asking for illegal streams, no illegal streams), and all about the games itself. Just as importantly, let’s respect each other. There’s no need for drama or being unwelcoming of your fellow Devils fan. This is a Gamethread, let’s focus on the game. Thank you for reading. Go Devils!