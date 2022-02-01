Gamethread #45: New Jersey Devils vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

This is the second half of a home-and-home with Canada’s most covered team outside of Quebec. So I might as well mostly repeat the same stuff in this Gamethread. Ergo: All the hype, all the attention, and none of the prizes to justify it - the Toronto Way.

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils vs. the Toronto Maple Leafs (SBN Blog: Pension Plan Puppets)

The Time: 7:00 PM ET

The Broadcasts: TV - MSG, TSN4; Digital Audio - The Devils Hockey Network (Access through NHL.com)

The Song for the Evening: Did you know that Megadeth actually has a sequel song for Hangar 18? It is appropriately called “Return to Hangar.” The lyrics are very much a sequel. The sound is similar to the original. There are 7 solos in it. No Marty Friedman, though. This sequel song was on Megadeth’s 2001 album, The World Needs a Hero. It was an album where they tried (sort of) to go heavy again after an attempt at a more mainstream rock sound in Risk failed. It is an OK song. They apparently play it live after Hangar 18 so it at least had some staying power after the album.

