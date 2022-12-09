 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Devils in the Details - 12/9/22: Elevated Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 12/9/22

By Nate Pilling
New Jersey Devils defenseman Dougie Hamilton (7) plays the puck away from Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Connor Murphy (5) during the second period at Prudential Center.
Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

John Marino on growing his game, the team’s success this season and plenty more: [Devils NHL]

“Here is the full list of teams who have been above 60 percent in actual and expected goals over a 25-game stretch: Detroit Red Wings, 2007-08; San Jose Sharks, 2008-09; San Jose Sharks, 2013-14; Pittsburgh Penguins, 2015-16; St. Louis Blues, 2018-19; Colorado Avalanche, 2020-21; Florida Panthers, 2021-22; New Jersey Devils, 2022-23. That’s it. That’s the list. Seven other teams — three of which won the Stanley Cup.” [The Athletic ($)]

“Siegenthaler and Hamilton, after a fantastic start on both ends of the ice, have elevated themselves right into this conversation as one of the best duos in the league.” [The Athletic ($)]

“The workload hasn’t been overly difficult relative to what some other guys deal with but Vanecek has shown, especially of late, he can handle himself just fine when he’s really needed. As good as the Devils have been thus far, they’re not running away with the Metro Division sans Vanecek. What a gift.” [Infernal Access ($)]

Devils players making hospital visits on Thursday:

Elliotte Friedman: “A fan code of conduct is on the agenda for the upcoming Board of Governors meeting. It was inevitable the night New Jersey’s win streak ended against Toronto, when the ice was pelted after three disallowed goals.” [Sportsnet]

​​Hockey Links

An impressive night for Tage Thompson:

Kris Letang is back on the ice:

Greg Wyshynski with the top 20 lines in the NHL so far this season: [ESPN ($)]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

