2022-23 Gamethread #27: New Jersey Devils vs. New York Islanders

This is not the first meeting between Our Favorite Team and the more preferred local opponent from Long Island compared to Our Hated Rivals. October 20, 2022 was a good night where in Ilya Sorokin faced 42 shots and was beaten three times. Given his and his team’s performances since then, something tells me tonight will not be so easy to repeat that.

The Time: 7:00 PM ET

The Broadcast: TV - MSGSN, MSGSN2; Audio - The Devils Hockey Network

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils vs. the New York Islanders (SBN Blog: Lighthouse Hockey)

The Song of the Night: Scowl has absolutely rose up in the scene. Opening for Limp Bizkit? Getting a shoutout from Post Malone and Hayley Williams? Playing at a Sonic in south NJ? The album How Flowers Grow is a good place to start as any. I’ll suggest the short “Idle Roaring Room.” If it sounds like the vocalist is especially angry, then that is kind of their thing. Everything from Scowl is angry-sounding. The band is called Scowl, after all.

