Devils Links

Vitek Vanecek continued his roll and secured a shutout, Dougie Hamilton and Jack Hughes impressed and the Devils cruised to a 3-0 win over the Blackhawks on Tuesday night. [Devils NHL]

Just … something else: Puck on a string.

JACK HUGHES VS. EVERYBODY FOR THE ASSIST pic.twitter.com/fZ6CZCAUHU — ESPN (@espn) December 7, 2022

Some history:

#NJDevils are officially one of six teams in NHL history with 21 wins in their opening 26 games. — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) December 7, 2022

Great in-arena content:

Tom Fitzgerald on NHL Now:

Stanley Cup of Chowder takes a look at the Erik Haula-Pavel Zacha trade and how it’s worked out for both Boston and New Jersey so far this season: [Stanley Cup of Chowder]

Emily Kaplan: “Many in the league are curious how aggressive the New Jersey Devils will be considering their blazing hot start. When I saw GM Tom Fitzgerald in New Jersey on Monday, he reiterated what he told me earlier in the year: He’s always looking for ways to improve, but philosophically believes a team is built during the summer, not during the season. So he’s looking for ‘hockey trades’ with the long-term vision in mind.” [ESPN ($)]

Congratulations to Erika Wachter:

Baby Barnes is a GIRL!!

Welcome to the World, Rayna Lynn! Our little love was born on Nov 30…it’s been the most special week! Rayna has stolen our hearts & forever changed our lives. We are completely overjoyed & I’m feeling so incredibly blessed to be her mommy. pic.twitter.com/5z9ZtCqJHA — Erika Wachter (@ErikaWachter) December 7, 2022

​​Hockey Links

Where might Brock Boeser end in a trade? Pierre LeBrun: “So [Boeser’s] agent Ben Hankinson continues to talk to teams [and] he’s talked to more than half a dozen teams since last week. I don’t think this thing is imminent and I think it’s going to take a lot of work between now and the March 3 NHL trade deadline.” [TSN]

Nathan MacKinnon will miss some time for the Avs:

Nathan MacKinnon (upper body) will miss approximately 4 weeks. pic.twitter.com/EENYbYOQJu — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) December 7, 2022

Matt Murray with a thoroughly impressive shutout against the Stars:

With 5.979 goals saved above expected, Matt Murray's performance vs. Dallas is the best for a goalie in a shutout since modern stats started. https://t.co/4DXfTKMqxE pic.twitter.com/lBKDveEUkA — MoneyPuck.com (@MoneyPuckdotcom) December 7, 2022

MATT'S BACK



Matt Murray was just sensational tonight making 44 stops to earn his first @pepsi shutout as a member of the @MapleLeafs! pic.twitter.com/2YTPToh1m1 — NHL (@NHL) December 7, 2022

