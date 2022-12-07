 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Devils in the Details - 12/7/22: Puck on a String Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 12/7/22

By Nate Pilling
NHL: Chicago Blackhawks at New Jersey Devils
New Jersey Devils goaltender Vitek Vanecek (41) skates on the ice after being named first star against the Chicago Blackhawks at Prudential Center.
Devils Links

Vitek Vanecek continued his roll and secured a shutout, Dougie Hamilton and Jack Hughes impressed and the Devils cruised to a 3-0 win over the Blackhawks on Tuesday night. [Devils NHL]

Just … something else: Puck on a string.

Some history:

Great in-arena content:

Tom Fitzgerald on NHL Now:

Stanley Cup of Chowder takes a look at the Erik Haula-Pavel Zacha trade and how it’s worked out for both Boston and New Jersey so far this season: [Stanley Cup of Chowder]

Emily Kaplan: “Many in the league are curious how aggressive the New Jersey Devils will be considering their blazing hot start. When I saw GM Tom Fitzgerald in New Jersey on Monday, he reiterated what he told me earlier in the year: He’s always looking for ways to improve, but philosophically believes a team is built during the summer, not during the season. So he’s looking for ‘hockey trades’ with the long-term vision in mind.” [ESPN ($)]

Congratulations to Erika Wachter:

​​Hockey Links

Where might Brock Boeser end in a trade? Pierre LeBrun: “So [Boeser’s] agent Ben Hankinson continues to talk to teams [and] he’s talked to more than half a dozen teams since last week. I don’t think this thing is imminent and I think it’s going to take a lot of work between now and the March 3 NHL trade deadline.” [TSN]

Nathan MacKinnon will miss some time for the Avs:

Matt Murray with a thoroughly impressive shutout against the Stars:

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

