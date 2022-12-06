Game Preview #26: New Jersey Devils vs. Chicago Blackhawks

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils (20-4-1) versus the Chicago Blackhawks (7-13-4). SBN Blog: Second City Hockey

The Time: 7:00 PM ET

The Broadcast: MSGSN

The Last Devils Game

The last Devils game was a 3-2 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers. The Devils were outshot 33-18 and were pretty dead in the first two periods. Vanecek and a behind the net Flyers turnover meant it was tied 1-1 after 2, and the Devils showed up in the 3rd, scoring two goals in the first 7 minutes. They would concede one more, but hold on to win 3-2. Not their greatest game, perhaps one of the worst of the year in fact, but they still came away with a win. Hopefully they’ll have a much better start tonight. The last few games have been mostly wins, but the underlying stats haven’t been so great.

The Last Blackhawks Game

The last Blackhawks game was a 3-0 loss to the New York Islanders. Martin, Parise, and Nelson all scored in the 2nd period. The Hawks were outshot 40-21. Chicago is second to last in the entire NHL in points percentage. They are clearly in the Bedard sweepstakes and not competitive. It should be an easy win for the Devils unless they get complacent.

Lines

Here are the lines from yesterday’s practice:

Everything the same at #NJDevils practice today, Andreas Johnsson being used right now as an extra D-man for breakout drills. pic.twitter.com/T92SxplN52 — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) December 5, 2022

Your Thoughts

What do you think about tonight’s matchup? Thoughts on this last stretch of Devils games? Leave your thoughts in the comments below, and thank you for reading.