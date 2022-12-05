Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Akira Schmid had another strong game, and Fabian Zetterlund, Dawson Mercer and Jack Hughes scored as the Devils beat the Flyers 3-2 on Saturday. It was not the prettiest of games, but it was a win. [Devils NHL]

Akira keeps rolling:

#NJDevils Akira Schmid, 5-0-0 in five games (4 starts), 1.42 GAA, .949 save percentage.



*Chosen in the 5th Round (No. 136) of the 2018 NHL Draft. — Mike Morreale (@mikemorrealeNHL) December 4, 2022

Well, how’d the new jerseys look to you in game action?

We've got another #ReverseRetro debut!



This gorgeous design pays homage the Colorado Rockies NHL franchise (1976-1982) that eventually relocated to become the @NJDevils.



The threads showcase the Devils' inaugural 1982 jersey remixed with the Rockies' colorway. pic.twitter.com/d9u36WPwzY — NHL (@NHL) December 4, 2022

The New Jersey Devils: pretty fun to watch!

​​Hockey Links

Huh. Another one of these hits.

Trouba with a huge hit on Athanasiou and chaos ensues pic.twitter.com/xrx3V7M1Op — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) December 4, 2022

Andreas Athanasiou: “That guy is known for hitting high, not really worrying about the puck out there and almost trying to hurt people. That’s his game; that’s what he does. He’s an $8 million man with zero goals, so he has to figure out how to do something when making that much. If you can’t help the team, I guess you try to hurt guys on the other team.” [Chicago Sun-Times]

Jordan Binnington: Always at the center of something fun.

Jordan Binnington just hit Jason Zucker in the face as he was skating around the net?!#LetsGoPens #STLBlues pic.twitter.com/KnPSo5Ptgt — Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights (@HockeyDaily365) December 4, 2022

After letting in 4 goals, Jordan Binnington was pulled and had some words for the Penguins bench. pic.twitter.com/G8m5R0Pv2c — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 4, 2022

Blues coach Craig Berube on Jordan Binnington's antics:



"It’s got to stop. It doesn’t help anything. Just play goal. Stop the puck.” — Seth Rorabaugh (@SethRorabaugh) December 4, 2022

Canucks will be without Thatcher Demko for six weeks:

General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that G Thatcher Demko will be out approximately six weeks with a lower body injury. — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) December 3, 2022

And the Red Wings will be without Tyler Bertuzzi for six weeks:

Tyler Bertuzzi had successful surgery this morning and is expected to be out 6 weeks, per Coach Lalonde. — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) December 2, 2022

Who’s interested in buying the Ottawa Senators? [The Athletic ($)]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.