Devils in the Details - 12/5/22: We’re Fun! Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 12/5/22

By Nate Pilling
NHL: New Jersey Devils at Philadelphia Flyers
New Jersey Devils left wing Miles Wood (44) skates against Philadelphia Flyers left wing Joel Farabee (86) in the second period at Wells Fargo Center.
Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Akira Schmid had another strong game, and Fabian Zetterlund, Dawson Mercer and Jack Hughes scored as the Devils beat the Flyers 3-2 on Saturday. It was not the prettiest of games, but it was a win. [Devils NHL]

Akira keeps rolling:

Well, how’d the new jerseys look to you in game action?

The New Jersey Devils: pretty fun to watch!

​​Hockey Links

Huh. Another one of these hits.

Andreas Athanasiou: “That guy is known for hitting high, not really worrying about the puck out there and almost trying to hurt people. That’s his game; that’s what he does. He’s an $8 million man with zero goals, so he has to figure out how to do something when making that much. If you can’t help the team, I guess you try to hurt guys on the other team.” [Chicago Sun-Times]

Jordan Binnington: Always at the center of something fun.

Canucks will be without Thatcher Demko for six weeks:

And the Red Wings will be without Tyler Bertuzzi for six weeks:

Who’s interested in buying the Ottawa Senators? [The Athletic ($)]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

