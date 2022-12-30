Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

The Bruins, as always, had the answers on Wednesday night. Nico Hischier had a game-tying goal in the third period, but Boston came away with a 3-1 win. [Devils NHL]

Jesper Bratt, you might remember, is eligible to sign a contract extension with the Devils on Jan. 1:

Jesper Bratt is eligible for an extension on Jan. 1.



We had a candid chat about this (as well as his recent struggles) today.



Is he still committed long-term? "Obviously yes" –– and a winning season could make talks smoother.#NJDevils https://t.co/kunsMYrExj — Ryan Novozinsky (@ryannovo62) December 29, 2022

Pierre LeBrun has a short update here on Damon Severson’s contract situation and the status of other notable pending free agents around the league: [The Athletic ($)]

​​Hockey Links

Alexis Lafrenière was a healthy scratch for the Rangers on Thursday night:

Rangers make Lafreniere healthy scratch after 4th-line demotion https://t.co/xnMtbymmfh pic.twitter.com/GT30KZ5CIL — theScore NHL (@theScoreNHL) December 29, 2022

Is Lafrenière’s time in New York coming to a close? The former No. 1 overall pick and the Rangers find themselves at a critical point: [The Athletic ($)]

“The Toronto Maple Leafs were fined $100,000 by the NHL on Wednesday for a travel violation during the league’s holiday break.” [ESPN]

Congrats to Sam Gagner on 1,000 NHL games:

1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣



Congrats to Sam Gagner (@89SGagner) on an incredible career achievement! pic.twitter.com/5LqA78Z3zu — NHL (@NHL) December 30, 2022

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.