Devils in the Details - 12/30/22: Commitment Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 12/30/22

By Nate Pilling
NHL: New Jersey Devils at Florida Panthers
New Jersey Devils left wing Jesper Bratt (63) celebrates his goal against the Florida Panthers with teammates on the ice during the third period at FLA Live Arena. 
Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

The Bruins, as always, had the answers on Wednesday night. Nico Hischier had a game-tying goal in the third period, but Boston came away with a 3-1 win. [Devils NHL]

Jesper Bratt, you might remember, is eligible to sign a contract extension with the Devils on Jan. 1:

Pierre LeBrun has a short update here on Damon Severson’s contract situation and the status of other notable pending free agents around the league: [The Athletic ($)]

​​Hockey Links

Alexis Lafrenière was a healthy scratch for the Rangers on Thursday night:

Is Lafrenière’s time in New York coming to a close? The former No. 1 overall pick and the Rangers find themselves at a critical point: [The Athletic ($)]

“The Toronto Maple Leafs were fined $100,000 by the NHL on Wednesday for a travel violation during the league’s holiday break.” [ESPN]

Congrats to Sam Gagner on 1,000 NHL games:

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

