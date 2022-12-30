 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

2022-23 Gamethread #36: New Jersey Devils at Pittsburgh Penguins

The New Jersey Devils will end the 2022 part of this season on the road. They will play the Pittsburgh Penguins for the first time in a game that has stakes for the Metropolitan Division standings. Talk about it here in this gamethread.

By John Fischer
/ new
Carolina Hurricanes v Pittsburgh Penguins
The one to watch for: Sidney Crosby.
Photo by Joe Sargent/NHLI via Getty Images

Our Favorite Team ends the 2022 portion of this season with a trip to the one team in the Metropolitan Division they have not yet played against. It is also a game of Meaning in the Standings.

The Time: 7:00 PM ET

The Broadcast: TV - MSGSN, ATTSN-PT, SN, TVAS; Audio - The Devils Hockey Network

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils at the Pittsburgh Penguins (SBN Blog: Pensburgh)

The Song of the Night: Games in Pittsburgh make me think of two bands: Don Cabellero and Those Who Fear. I want to be heavy so throw down to this B-side from their second album Death Sentence, “Bulletproof.”

The Rules: As usual for this site since the very beginning: Keep your comments clean (this means no swearing, don’t mask it, it’s not enough), respect your fellow Devils fan with no personal attacks, no illegal streams (this means no asking, no hints, no nothing about it) and please keep comments relevant to the game. Go Devils.

More From All About The Jersey

Loading comments...