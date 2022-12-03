2022-23 Gamethread #25: New Jersey Devils at Philadelphia Flyers

Our Favorite Team returns to Philadelphia. The Second Rate Rivals dropped the Devils way back on October 13 in a 2-5 loss. Spirits were lowered. Hope faded for a bit. Since then, Our Favorite Team has soared while the Second Rate Rivals dropped to their level. Can revenge be achieved tonight? Let us hope so.

The Time: 7:00 PM ET

The Broadcast: TV - MSGSN, NBCP; Audio - The Devils Hockey Network

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils at the Philadelphia Flyers (SBN Blog: Broad Street Hockey)

The Song of the Night: The only time the Second Rate Rivals raised the Cup was in the 1970s. Therefore, why not a song from the 1970s? Here is a fun story. James Brown wrote this song for the soundtrack to the movie Hell Up in Harlem, which was a sequel to Black Caesar - a movie Brown did do the soundtrack for in 1972 and released in early 1973, featuring the J.B.’s. The movie producers did not want it, though. They turned to Edwin Starr for the sequal’s soundtrack. Brown, never one to waste a good tune, decided to release it and title an album after it later in 1973. It is an absolute classic funk from Soul Brother #1, the Hardest Working Man in Show Business, the Godfather of Soul, and Mr. Dynamite: “The Payback.” Be careful of James. He may not know karate, but he knows ka-razor. (Not ka-razy.)

