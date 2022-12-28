Garden State of Hockey- Episode 153: Blackwood is Back, I Guess

The New Jersey Devils can get a very meaningful result in a few hours in a revenge match against the Boston Bruins, a team that was entirely beatable when last these two teams met. The divisional foes continue to mount as the calendar turns to 2023 and the Devils look to stave off the scorching Metropolitan Division in their quest to emphatically make the playoffs this season.

As always, thank you for listening and Let’s Go Devils! We hope your holiday seasons are going well and that every one of you has a safe and happy entry to 2023, our Devils included.