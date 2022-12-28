We’re back to game action today! Here are your links for today:
Devils Links
Ondrej Palat is back at practice:
‼️Ondrej Palat has joined #NJDevils practice today!— Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) December 27, 2022
Just another step in his recovery process, but this is an excellent step!
Feels good to be back pic.twitter.com/Zi9kb5Tz5L— New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) December 27, 2022
Looks like we won’t see Ryan Graves or John Marino for a bit:
Ryan Graves is now week-to-week.— Ryan Novozinsky (@ryannovo62) December 27, 2022
Joins fellow #NJDevils defenseman John Marino.
One wonders if we might see a call-up soon:
With two guys on week-to-week timelines for #njdevils, wonder if this means there’s a call-up coming in some fashion. https://t.co/S93LYSQYb5— Ben Birnell (@BB_URSentinel) December 27, 2022
A quick glance over at the World Juniors:
Luke Hughes gets his first goal of the tournament #WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/gjZxPmcd9I— TSN (@TSN_Sports) December 26, 2022
A great rush by Matyas Sapovaliv leads to a goal from Petr Hauser.— TSN (@TSN_Sports) December 28, 2022
Czechia stretches their lead to 3 #WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/Jko2KfNnBn
FIN-SVK leaders:— Scott Wheeler (@scottcwheeler) December 27, 2022
TOI:
Simon Nemec (NJD): 26:50
Topias Vilen (NJD): 26:27
SOG:
Jani Nyman (SEA): 6
Simon Nemec (NJD): 5
Servac Petrovsky (MIN): 4
Points:
Oliver Kapanen (MTL): 1G, 1A
Joakim Kemell (NSH): 1G, 1A
Maxim Strbak (2023): 2A
Peter Repcik: 2G
Kalle Ervasti: 2A
Hockey Links
As 2022 comes to a close, a look back here at who made the biggest trades. There’s one on here we all love: [Daily Faceoff]
And here, The Athletic takes a look at the best and worst performances of 2022: [The Athletic ($)] [The Athletic ($)]
And while we’re talking end of the year #content, let’s take a look at what The Hockey News judges to be the top ten NHL goals of 2022: [The Hockey News]
