We’re back to game action today! Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Ondrej Palat is back at practice:

‼️Ondrej Palat has joined #NJDevils practice today!



Just another step in his recovery process, but this is an excellent step! — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) December 27, 2022

Feels good to be back pic.twitter.com/Zi9kb5Tz5L — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) December 27, 2022

Looks like we won’t see Ryan Graves or John Marino for a bit:

Ryan Graves is now week-to-week.



Joins fellow #NJDevils defenseman John Marino. — Ryan Novozinsky (@ryannovo62) December 27, 2022

One wonders if we might see a call-up soon:

With two guys on week-to-week timelines for #njdevils, wonder if this means there’s a call-up coming in some fashion. https://t.co/S93LYSQYb5 — Ben Birnell (@BB_URSentinel) December 27, 2022

A quick glance over at the World Juniors:

Luke Hughes gets his first goal of the tournament #WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/gjZxPmcd9I — TSN (@TSN_Sports) December 26, 2022

A great rush by Matyas Sapovaliv leads to a goal from Petr Hauser.



Czechia stretches their lead to 3 #WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/Jko2KfNnBn — TSN (@TSN_Sports) December 28, 2022

FIN-SVK leaders:

TOI:

Simon Nemec (NJD): 26:50

Topias Vilen (NJD): 26:27



SOG:

Jani Nyman (SEA): 6

Simon Nemec (NJD): 5

Servac Petrovsky (MIN): 4



Points:

Oliver Kapanen (MTL): 1G, 1A

Joakim Kemell (NSH): 1G, 1A

Maxim Strbak (2023): 2A

Peter Repcik: 2G

Kalle Ervasti: 2A — Scott Wheeler (@scottcwheeler) December 27, 2022

​​Hockey Links

As 2022 comes to a close, a look back here at who made the biggest trades. There’s one on here we all love: [Daily Faceoff]

And here, The Athletic takes a look at the best and worst performances of 2022: [The Athletic ($)] [The Athletic ($)]

And while we’re talking end of the year #content, let’s take a look at what The Hockey News judges to be the top ten NHL goals of 2022: [The Hockey News]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.