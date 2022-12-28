 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Devils in the Details - 12/28/22: Look Who’s Back Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 12/28/22

By Nate Pilling
NHL: New Jersey Devils at New York Islanders
Oct 20, 2022; Elmont, New York, USA; New Jersey Devils left wing Ondrej Palat (18) reacts to scoring a goal against the New York Islanders during the third period at UBS Arena. 
We’re back to game action today! Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Ondrej Palat is back at practice:

Looks like we won’t see Ryan Graves or John Marino for a bit:

One wonders if we might see a call-up soon:

A quick glance over at the World Juniors:

​​Hockey Links

As 2022 comes to a close, a look back here at who made the biggest trades. There’s one on here we all love: [Daily Faceoff]

And here, The Athletic takes a look at the best and worst performances of 2022: [The Athletic ($)] [The Athletic ($)]

And while we’re talking end of the year #content, let’s take a look at what The Hockey News judges to be the top ten NHL goals of 2022: [The Hockey News]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

