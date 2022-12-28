2022-23 Gamethread #35: New Jersey Devils vs. Boston Bruins

Our Favorite Team will have a re-match in their final home game of 2022. Also, this game is now on TNT.

The Time: 7:30 PM ET

The Broadcast: TV - TNT, TVAS; Audio - The Devils Hockey Network

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils vs. the Boston Bruins (SBN Blog: Stanley Cup of Chowder)

The Song of the Night: I can’t believe I missed this earlier. But the kings of metalcore remain ruling the sound. August Burns Red released their first single for their upcoming album Death Below about a month ago. It features Jesse Leach of Killswitch Engage. It rules. This is “Ancestry.”

