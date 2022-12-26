OK, let’s see photos of all your new Devils gear and gifts in the comments section. Here are your links for today:

SANTAGOVICH!

The Devils couldn’t come back on the Bruins in their final game before the Christmas break on Friday night and came up just short in a 4-3 loss. [Devils NHL]

Injury updates here on John Marino, Ryan Graves and Ondrej Palat. The good news is that Palat seems to be close to returning: [Devils NHL]

There’s only one person ahead of Alexander Ovechkin on the goals list now:

802 goals for Alex Ovechkin (@ovi8).



He stands alone in second, with one final mountain to climb. pic.twitter.com/GxYUh97cng — NHL (@NHL) December 24, 2022

Interesting graphic here showing Ovechkin’s scoring pace compared to Wayne Gretzky and Gordie Howe: [r/hockey]

As Ovechkin sets his sights on the goals record and greatness, it’s difficult not to squirm a little bit as we think about the politics of one of the globe’s most prominent Russian athletes: [Sportsnet]

A two-game suspension for Mason Shaw:

Minnesota’s Mason Shaw has been suspended for two games for Kneeing San Jose’s Evgeny Svechnikov. https://t.co/2gLtfOuYlH — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) December 23, 2022

The World Junior Championship begins today. Here are some questions and players to look at in a preview of the big event: [ESPN] [Daily Faceoff]

