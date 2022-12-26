 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Devils in the Details - 12/26/22: Santagovich Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 12/26/22

By Nate Pilling
NHL: Boston Bruins at New Jersey Devils
New Jersey Devils center Yegor Sharangovich (17) controls the puck against the Boston Bruins during the second period at Prudential Center.
Thomas Salus-USA TODAY Sports

OK, let’s see photos of all your new Devils gear and gifts in the comments section. Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

SANTAGOVICH!

The Devils couldn’t come back on the Bruins in their final game before the Christmas break on Friday night and came up just short in a 4-3 loss. [Devils NHL]

Injury updates here on John Marino, Ryan Graves and Ondrej Palat. The good news is that Palat seems to be close to returning: [Devils NHL]

​​Hockey Links

There’s only one person ahead of Alexander Ovechkin on the goals list now:

Interesting graphic here showing Ovechkin’s scoring pace compared to Wayne Gretzky and Gordie Howe: [r/hockey]

As Ovechkin sets his sights on the goals record and greatness, it’s difficult not to squirm a little bit as we think about the politics of one of the globe’s most prominent Russian athletes: [Sportsnet]

A two-game suspension for Mason Shaw:

The World Junior Championship begins today. Here are some questions and players to look at in a preview of the big event: [ESPN] [Daily Faceoff]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

