The Devils snapped a six-game losing streak on Wednesday with a comeback win in Florida. Jesper Bratt scored twice, and the Devils held on for a 4-2 win. [Devils NHL]

ICYMI: Mathew Tkachuk goes into full clown mode late in the Panthers game.

Mathew Tkachuk goes after Nico Hischier just a week after Hischier’s incident with Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov #NJDevils pic.twitter.com/XJ5f9fDXIO — Rob Taub (@RTaub_) December 22, 2022

Nikita Okhotyuk gets a shot:

BREAKING: The #NJDevils have called up Nikita Okhotyuk.



The tough defenseman has 6 points in 17 games played with Utica. Move comes amid injuries to John Marino and Ryan Graves. — Ryan Novozinsky (@ryannovo62) December 22, 2022

Jack is in some good company here:

Jack Hughes has 35-45—80 (67 GP) in 2022 and became the fourth @NJDevils player in the past 20 years to record 80 points in a calendar year, joining Taylor Hall (94 in 2018), Zach Parise (92 in 2009) and Patrik Elias (82 in 2006).#NHLStats: https://t.co/l61Yh1452g pic.twitter.com/41z73pcF61 — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) December 22, 2022

It warms the heart:

The Hockey in New Jersey program gives kids a chance to learn and play hockey free of cost. It's a staple in growing the game within the NJ community. To celebrate their commitment, we teamed up with @jhugh86 to create a holiday surprise at their home rink. #EverythingForTheGame pic.twitter.com/NDCsj8BgKf — BAUER Hockey (@BauerHockey) December 22, 2022

Adam Vingan takes a look at the most dangerous forward lines in the NHL, and there’s one grouping in here that shouldn’t surprise you: [Sportsnet]

Dom Luszczyszyn on the recent skid: “The Devils are still a very strong team, but they’re not going to surprise anyone anymore going forward. Teams are ready for their brand of hockey and they need to find a way to counterpunch.” [The Athletic ($)]

​​Hockey Links

“The Boston Bruins said Thursday that an internal review conducted by former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch into the organization’s failure to properly vet the signing of toxic prospect Mitchell Miller revealed ‘no misconduct’ by team executives. Instead, the review provided a series of specific recommendations to be implemented to prevent a recurrence of the same mistake.” [Daily Faceoff]

That’s … a lot of shots:

Alex Ovechkin now has the most shots on goal in @NHL history! pic.twitter.com/kpuCxck5nN — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 23, 2022

The 2023 World Junior Championship is about the begin, and Corey Pronman takes a look at a few prospect questions surrounding the event: [The Athletic ($)]

