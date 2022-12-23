 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Devils in the Details - 12/23/22: Clown Mode Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 12/23/22

By Nate Pilling
The Devils snapped a six-game losing streak on Wednesday with a comeback win in Florida. Jesper Bratt scored twice, and the Devils held on for a 4-2 win. [Devils NHL]

ICYMI: Mathew Tkachuk goes into full clown mode late in the Panthers game.

Nikita Okhotyuk gets a shot:

Jack is in some good company here:

It warms the heart:

Adam Vingan takes a look at the most dangerous forward lines in the NHL, and there’s one grouping in here that shouldn’t surprise you: [Sportsnet]

Dom Luszczyszyn on the recent skid: “The Devils are still a very strong team, but they’re not going to surprise anyone anymore going forward. Teams are ready for their brand of hockey and they need to find a way to counterpunch.” [The Athletic ($)]

“The Boston Bruins said Thursday that an internal review conducted by former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch into the organization’s failure to properly vet the signing of toxic prospect Mitchell Miller revealed ‘no misconduct’ by team executives. Instead, the review provided a series of specific recommendations to be implemented to prevent a recurrence of the same mistake.” [Daily Faceoff]

That’s … a lot of shots:

The 2023 World Junior Championship is about the begin, and Corey Pronman takes a look at a few prospect questions surrounding the event: [The Athletic ($)]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

