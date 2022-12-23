2022-23 Gamethread #34: New Jersey Devils vs. Boston Bruins

Our Favorite Team finishes up a brutal set of three games in four nights before the Christmas break tonight. The third game is at The Rock. Their opponent: the #1 team in the NHL. A team that can roll out a line known as Perfection and, well, they do not even need to play that line together given that they lost just six games out of 32 going into this game.

The Time: 7:00 PM ET

The Broadcast: TV - MSGSN2, NESN; Audio - The Devils Hockey Network

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils vs. the Boston Bruins (SBN Blog: Stanley Cup of Chowder)

The Song of the Night: A brutal week deserves brutal music. Bolt Thrower came back in 2005 with Those Once Loyal and it goes hard. “The Killchain” is stuffed with riffs that may or may not inspire you to move mountains.

The Holiday Song for the Night: As Christmas is on Sunday, a holiday song for at least this game seems appropriate. Someone wanted “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year” as sung by Arlette - yes, the legendary and frequent anthem singer at the Rock - from her 2018 album Happy Holidays.

