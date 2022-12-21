Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

The Hurricanes scored early, the Devils were held to one goal on the road and Carolina cruised to a 4-1 win on Tuesday night. The winless streak has hit six straight games. [Devils NHL]

This seems bad:

Hurricanes move into first place in the Metropolitan Division. Devils 0-5-1 in their past six; outscored 24-12 over that span. — Mike Morreale (@mikemorrealeNHL) December 21, 2022

Farewell, sweet prince:

#NEWS: We have assigned G Akira Schmid to Utica (AHL). pic.twitter.com/1aZ0NEjlyO — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) December 19, 2022

Team USA GM John Vanbiesbrouck on Luke Hughes: “As soon as you’re picked at a high level in the first round (New Jersey Devils, No. 4 in 2021), other than the press and the media, nobody cares that you’re a first-round pick. They just want to know if you can play and I think that when it comes to his play, he’s a superstar.” [NHL.com]

​​Hockey Links

Roster freeze:

NHL Holiday Roster Freeze goes into effect at 11:59 pm local tonight and goes right through 12:01 am local time Dec. 28 with respect to waivers and trades, etc. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) December 19, 2022

Some pretty impressive work here:

Rasmus Ristolainen has 738 minutes of ice time since his last point.



This dude has been on the ice for over 12 hours without even stumbling his way into a secondary assist.



That is INSANE. https://t.co/BiQHSsJmCA — Joe DiBiase (@SneakyJoeSports) December 21, 2022

“Kessel has been on the ice for more goals against than any forward on the Golden Knights (23), despite starting the highest percentage of his shifts in the offensive zone. Plus-minus isn’t always the best indicator for overall play, but Kessel’s team-worst minus-9 is telling considering he’s mostly played in favorable situations.” Is Phil Kessel’s 1,000+ game iron man streak going to come to an end with a healthy scratch? [The Athletic ($)]

Hockey Canada update:

Hockey Canada says all information concerning the investigator’s report and the panel’s decisions on possible sanctions will remain confidential for now.

HC says it does not want to jeopardize the ongoing investigation of London police. — Rick Westhead (@rwesthead) December 20, 2022

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.