2022-23 Gamethread #33: New Jersey Devils at Florida Panthers

Our Favorite Team continues a brutal set of three games in four nights before the Christmas break. The second game is right after the first one. It will be in Sunrise wherein they will have a rematch with Saturday’s opponent. It will also be on national television.

The Time: 7:00 PM ET

The Broadcast: TV - TNT; Audio - The Devils Hockey Network

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils at the Florida Panthers (SBN Blog: Litter Box Cats)

The Song of the Night: A brutal week deserves brutal music. I know that I usually go with a Death song for games against or in Florida teams. I have chosen Bolt Thrower for this week. As a compromise, here is a Bolt Thrower song about death. It is one of their classics. From their 1991 album War Master, this is “Cenotaph.”

The Rules: As usual for this site since the very beginning: Keep your comments clean (this means no swearing, don’t mask it, it’s not enough), respect your fellow Devils fan with no personal attacks, no illegal streams (this means no asking, no hints, no nothing about it) and please keep comments relevant to the game. Go Devils.