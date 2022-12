Things have been...not great. The puck luck, the discipline, and most importantly, the results, have gone south. The New Jersey Devils have a huge test today in Raleigh against the Carolina Hurricanes for control of the Metropolitan Division. These teams are on inverted streaks while the rest of the division also seems to have forgotten how to lose. Can they break out of this slump? We sure hope so!

Thank you again for listening and Let’s Go Devils! But, better again!