2022-23 Gamethread #32: New Jersey Devils at Carolina Hurricanes

The New Jersey Devils begin a brutal stretch of three games in four nights in Raleigh, North Carolina tonight. The Devils will visit the Metropolitan Division contending Carolina Hurricanes. Talk about the game as it happens here.

By John Fischer
Carolina Hurricanes v Pittsburgh Penguins
Pytor Kochetkov? More of a challenge than you may think.
Our Favorite Team will play a brutal set of three games in four nights before the Christmas break. The first one is in Raleigh, North Carolina against a contender within the Metropolitan Division.

The Time: 7:00 PM ET

The Broadcast: TV - MSGSN, BSSO; Audio - The Devils Hockey Network

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils at the Carolina Hurricanes (SBN Blog: Canes Country)

The Song of the Night: A brutal week deserves brutal music. One of the best to ever do it was Bolt Thrower. Get ready to bang your head and feel the riffs of classic death metal. From the 1989 album Realm of Chaos this is “Eternal War.”

The Rules: As usual for this site since the very beginning: Keep your comments clean (this means no swearing, don’t mask it, it’s not enough), respect your fellow Devils fan with no personal attacks, no illegal streams (this means no asking, no hints, no nothing about it) and please keep comments relevant to the game. Go Devils.

