The Devils once again came back from a 2-0 hole on Thursday night, but couldn’t hold off the Predators, both in a late tying goal and the eventual overtime winner. Nashville won, 4-3. [Devils NHL]

#Smashville coach John Hynes is 4-0-0 against the Devils since being hired as Nashville coach on Jan. 7, 2020. — Mike Morreale (@mikemorrealeNHL) December 2, 2022

Jonas Siegenthaler winning the Norris? Nico Hischier winning the Selke? Lot of New Jersey Devils on this awards watch list: [The Athletic ($)]

Some honors for Vitek Vanecek:

Very Miles Wood story here:

Miles Wood said he took the wooden stick and tried to get a curve in the blade by using the blow torch.



He set the stick on fire. — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) November 30, 2022

​​Hockey Links

Kris Letang has suffered another stroke:

Kris Letang is out indefinitely after suffering a stroke on Monday.



Letang is not experiencing any lasting effects of the stroke and will continue to undergo a series of tests over the next week. https://t.co/dQeKuhrBH2 — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) November 30, 2022

“Tampa Bay Lightning forward Pat Maroon was mocked by NESN broadcaster Jack Edwards during Tuesday’s game between Tampa and the Boston Bruins. He’s now turning that negative attention into a positive change for good.” [ESPN] [The Athletic ($)]

In support of those struggling with mental health, bullying and body image I am making a 2,000 donation in the name of @realjackedwards to @TampaBayThrives and I encourage @TBLightning and @NHL fans to join me. Donate here: https://t.co/ZEbWHw6Cqv — Pat Maroon (@patmaroon) November 30, 2022

A milestone for Steven Stamkos:

Welcome to the 1,000 Club, Stammer!



Two-time Stanley Cup champion Steven Stamkos (@RealStamkos91) now has 494 goals and 1,000 points in 945 NHL games! pic.twitter.com/7D2ENumR49 — NHL (@NHL) December 2, 2022

