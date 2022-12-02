 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Devils in the Details - 12/2/22: On Fire Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 12/2/22

By Nate Pilling
NHL: New Jersey Devils at Toronto Maple Leafs
Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Mark Giordano (55) pushes against New Jersey Devils forward Miles Wood (44) in the second period at Scotiabank Arena. 
Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

The Devils once again came back from a 2-0 hole on Thursday night, but couldn’t hold off the Predators, both in a late tying goal and the eventual overtime winner. Nashville won, 4-3. [Devils NHL]

Hate it:

Jonas Siegenthaler winning the Norris? Nico Hischier winning the Selke? Lot of New Jersey Devils on this awards watch list: [The Athletic ($)]

Some honors for Vitek Vanecek:

Very Miles Wood story here:

​​Hockey Links

Kris Letang has suffered another stroke:

Tampa Bay Lightning forward Pat Maroon was mocked by NESN broadcaster Jack Edwards during Tuesday’s game between Tampa and the Boston Bruins. He’s now turning that negative attention into a positive change for good.” [ESPN] [The Athletic ($)]

A milestone for Steven Stamkos:

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

