Here are your links for today:
Devils Links
The Devils once again came back from a 2-0 hole on Thursday night, but couldn’t hold off the Predators, both in a late tying goal and the eventual overtime winner. Nashville won, 4-3. [Devils NHL]
Hate it:
#Smashville coach John Hynes is 4-0-0 against the Devils since being hired as Nashville coach on Jan. 7, 2020.— Mike Morreale (@mikemorrealeNHL) December 2, 2022
Jonas Siegenthaler winning the Norris? Nico Hischier winning the Selke? Lot of New Jersey Devils on this awards watch list: [The Athletic ($)]
Some honors for Vitek Vanecek:
Jason Robertson (@DallasStars), Vitek Vanecek (@NJDevils) and Mitchell Marner (@MapleLeafs) have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” for the month of November.#NHLStats: https://t.co/OZ4ZTGMaAt pic.twitter.com/mLIeM0weTQ— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) December 1, 2022
Very Miles Wood story here:
Miles Wood said he took the wooden stick and tried to get a curve in the blade by using the blow torch.— Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) November 30, 2022
He set the stick on fire.
Hockey Links
Kris Letang has suffered another stroke:
Kris Letang is out indefinitely after suffering a stroke on Monday.— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) November 30, 2022
Letang is not experiencing any lasting effects of the stroke and will continue to undergo a series of tests over the next week. https://t.co/dQeKuhrBH2
“Tampa Bay Lightning forward Pat Maroon was mocked by NESN broadcaster Jack Edwards during Tuesday’s game between Tampa and the Boston Bruins. He’s now turning that negative attention into a positive change for good.” [ESPN] [The Athletic ($)]
In support of those struggling with mental health, bullying and body image I am making a 2,000 donation in the name of @realjackedwards to @TampaBayThrives and I encourage @TBLightning and @NHL fans to join me. Donate here: https://t.co/ZEbWHw6Cqv— Pat Maroon (@patmaroon) November 30, 2022
A milestone for Steven Stamkos:
Welcome to the 1,000 Club, Stammer!— NHL (@NHL) December 2, 2022
Two-time Stanley Cup champion Steven Stamkos (@RealStamkos91) now has 494 goals and 1,000 points in 945 NHL games! pic.twitter.com/7D2ENumR49
Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.
Loading comments...