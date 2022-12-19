We’ll actually be fine (I hope), but I’m glad you decided to click through. Since you’re here, here are some links for today:

Devils Links

Nico: “(We need to) be more detailed. We have a game plan and we were lacking again just executing it.” Damon Severson was healthy scratched, and the Devils fell behind and couldn’t come back on the Panthers on Saturday. It was a 4-2 loss, and the Devils have now lost five straight. [Devils NHL]

The numbers!

5v5 xGoals For per 60 - December 18 pic.twitter.com/ofBeofl4tB — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) December 18, 2022

5v5 Team Defence - December 18 pic.twitter.com/LLkJFpV6sp — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) December 18, 2022

Nathan Bastian update:

Nathan Bastian is “a ways away,” per Lindy Ruff. — Ryan Novozinsky (@ryannovo62) December 16, 2022

Mac back?

In addition to Halonen and Poulter moves, Blackwood also shows up in AHL transactions pic.twitter.com/TkmnRIcZsr — Ben Birnell (@BB_URSentinel) December 18, 2022

That’s captain Luke Hughes:

Luke Hughes (#NJDevils) has been named captain of the U.S. National Junior Team. — Mike Morreale (@mikemorrealeNHL) December 17, 2022

A, um, good game from prospect Josh Filmon here. Six goals!

​​Hockey Links

“Police investigators in London, Ont., say they have reasonable grounds to believe that five members of the 2018 world junior hockey team sexually assaulted a woman in a hotel room after a Hockey Canada fundraising gala, a recent filing to the Ontario Court of Justice indicates.” [The Globe and Mail]

“The NHL has discussed expanding its regular season from 82 to 84 games in an effort to create more regional rivalry matchups, sources confirmed to ESPN.” [ESPN]

On the Canucks, Elliotte Friedman reports that Elias Pettersson is the team’s one “untouchable” asset right now. If your team is hoping to scoop up Quinn Hughes (ahem), Friedman says that it would take an “absolutely mammoth offer” to do so. [Sportsnet]

Who’s legit and who’s going to fall off? An analysis here of the breakout teams of the NHL season so far: [The Athletic ($)]

Goalie goal alert!

GOALIE GOAL @fbrass31 ripped a shot at the empty net and scored the first goalie goal in Maine Mariners history! #CatchTheCurrent @ECHL pic.twitter.com/2aGwZAToii — Maine Mariners (@MarinersOfMaine) December 18, 2022

