Devils in the Details - 12/19/22: We’re Doomed Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 12/19/22

By Nate Pilling
NHL: Florida Panthers at New Jersey Devils
New Jersey Devils defenseman Dougie Hamilton (7) and Florida Panthers center Carter Verhaeghe (23) battle for the puck during the third period at Prudential Center. 
Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

We’ll actually be fine (I hope), but I’m glad you decided to click through. Since you’re here, here are some links for today:

Devils Links

Nico: “(We need to) be more detailed. We have a game plan and we were lacking again just executing it.” Damon Severson was healthy scratched, and the Devils fell behind and couldn’t come back on the Panthers on Saturday. It was a 4-2 loss, and the Devils have now lost five straight. [Devils NHL]

The numbers!

Nathan Bastian update:

Mac back?

That’s captain Luke Hughes:

A, um, good game from prospect Josh Filmon here. Six goals!

​​Hockey Links

“Police investigators in London, Ont., say they have reasonable grounds to believe that five members of the 2018 world junior hockey team sexually assaulted a woman in a hotel room after a Hockey Canada fundraising gala, a recent filing to the Ontario Court of Justice indicates.” [The Globe and Mail]

“The NHL has discussed expanding its regular season from 82 to 84 games in an effort to create more regional rivalry matchups, sources confirmed to ESPN.” [ESPN]

On the Canucks, Elliotte Friedman reports that Elias Pettersson is the team’s one “untouchable” asset right now. If your team is hoping to scoop up Quinn Hughes (ahem), Friedman says that it would take an “absolutely mammoth offer” to do so. [Sportsnet]

Who’s legit and who’s going to fall off? An analysis here of the breakout teams of the NHL season so far: [The Athletic ($)]

Goalie goal alert!

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

