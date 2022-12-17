 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2022-23 Gamethread #31: New Jersey Devils vs. Florida Panthers

The New Jersey Devils will end their week and a three-game stay at the Rock when they host the Florida Panthers tonight. A team of talent yet not quite with so many results. Discuss the game as it happens here, in this Gamethread.

By John Fischer
Florida Panthers v Calgary Flames
Beware the partial bite of the mouthguard. Oh, and Matthew Tkachuk in general.
Our Favorite Team will host Andrew Brunette’s former team. A team with plenty of talent but not quite putting it all together this season like last season. May Our Favorite Team add more confusion to their season.

The Time: 7:30 PM ET

The Broadcast: TV - MSGSN, BSFL; Audio - The Devils Hockey Network

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils vs. the Florida Panthers (SBN Blog: Litter Box Cats)

The Song of the Night: The opponent is from Florida? Well, it’s time for Death. From the final album from the legendary Chuck Schuldiner, The Sound of Perseverance, this is “Spirit Crusher.” A worthwhile goal for any hockey team in any game.

Nico Hischier is THE Captain of your favorite hockey team.
