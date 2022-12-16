 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Devils in the Details - 12/16/22: Cheer Up Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 12/16/22

By Nate Pilling
NHL: Philadelphia Flyers at New Jersey Devils
New Jersey Devils center Nico Hischier (13) looks for the rebound after a save by Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Carter Hart (79) during the third period at Prudential Center. 
Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

The Devils put up 49 shots on goal but only managed to get one past Carter Hart on Thursday night, and the Flyers goalied their way to a 2-1 win. The losing streak has hit four games, and things have very quickly become not so fun. [Devils NHL]

Damon Severson is getting some, uh, heat here:

Luke Hughes update:

Extremely wholesome news:

“There’s potential for something special in Newark.” Cheer up. The future is bright, my friend. A look at what’s ahead in the years to come: [The Athletic ($)]

​​Hockey Links

Trevor Moore gets a five-year contract extension:

Mitch Marner’s point streak comes to an end:

Elliotte Friedman confirms what we’ve been hearing about Bo Horvat’s future in Vancouver: “...We’re 11 weeks from the trade deadline, and it’s getting extremely hard to see Bo Horvat wearing a Johnny Canuck reverse retro past March 3.” [Sportsnet]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

