Here are your links for today:
Devils Links
The Devils put up 49 shots on goal but only managed to get one past Carter Hart on Thursday night, and the Flyers goalied their way to a 2-1 win. The losing streak has hit four games, and things have very quickly become not so fun. [Devils NHL]
Damon Severson is getting some, uh, heat here:
#NJDevils coach Lindy Ruff let Damon Severson hear it after their 2-1 loss to Philadelphia tonight.— Ryan Novozinsky (@ryannovo62) December 16, 2022
The Devils are now 21-7-2.
Insult to injury? The Hurricanes, Penguins and Rangers all of winning streaks of 3+ games.https://t.co/mONpN8ynVx
Luke Hughes update:
Not surprising, but #NJDevils Asst. GM Dan MacKinnon basically said during MSG intermission that they expect Luke Hughes to sign at the end of his NCAA season.— Devils Insiders (@DevilsInsiders) December 16, 2022
Extremely wholesome news:
BREAKING NEWS!— New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) December 14, 2022
Baby Shara is here! pic.twitter.com/6tjiRJvb8k
“There’s potential for something special in Newark.” Cheer up. The future is bright, my friend. A look at what’s ahead in the years to come: [The Athletic ($)]
Hockey Links
Trevor Moore gets a five-year contract extension:
Signed. Sealed. Delivered.— NHL (@NHL) December 15, 2022
The @LAKings have signed Trevor Moore (@trevmoore08) to a five-year extension! pic.twitter.com/hO76bavfpJ
Mitch Marner’s point streak comes to an end:
Mitch Marner's point streak ends at 23 games. What a run - 11 goals, 21 assists. Impressive.— Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) December 16, 2022
Elliotte Friedman confirms what we’ve been hearing about Bo Horvat’s future in Vancouver: “...We’re 11 weeks from the trade deadline, and it’s getting extremely hard to see Bo Horvat wearing a Johnny Canuck reverse retro past March 3.” [Sportsnet]
Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.
Loading comments...