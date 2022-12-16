Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

The Devils put up 49 shots on goal but only managed to get one past Carter Hart on Thursday night, and the Flyers goalied their way to a 2-1 win. The losing streak has hit four games, and things have very quickly become not so fun. [Devils NHL]

Damon Severson is getting some, uh, heat here:

#NJDevils coach Lindy Ruff let Damon Severson hear it after their 2-1 loss to Philadelphia tonight.



The Devils are now 21-7-2.



Insult to injury? The Hurricanes, Penguins and Rangers all of winning streaks of 3+ games.https://t.co/mONpN8ynVx — Ryan Novozinsky (@ryannovo62) December 16, 2022

Luke Hughes update:

Not surprising, but #NJDevils Asst. GM Dan MacKinnon basically said during MSG intermission that they expect Luke Hughes to sign at the end of his NCAA season. — Devils Insiders (@DevilsInsiders) December 16, 2022

Extremely wholesome news:

BREAKING NEWS!



Baby Shara is here! pic.twitter.com/6tjiRJvb8k — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) December 14, 2022

“There’s potential for something special in Newark.” Cheer up. The future is bright, my friend. A look at what’s ahead in the years to come: [The Athletic ($)]

​​Hockey Links

Trevor Moore gets a five-year contract extension:

Mitch Marner’s point streak comes to an end:

Mitch Marner's point streak ends at 23 games. What a run - 11 goals, 21 assists. Impressive. — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) December 16, 2022

Elliotte Friedman confirms what we’ve been hearing about Bo Horvat’s future in Vancouver: “...We’re 11 weeks from the trade deadline, and it’s getting extremely hard to see Bo Horvat wearing a Johnny Canuck reverse retro past March 3.” [Sportsnet]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.