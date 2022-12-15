2022-23 Game Preview #30: New Jersey Devils vs. Philadelphia Flyers

The Time: 7:00 PM ET

The Broadcast: TV - MSG, BSSW; Audio - The Devils Hockey Network

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils vs. the Philadelphia Flyers (SBN Blog: Broad Street Hockey)

The Last Devils Game: The last Devils game was 4-1 loss to Dallas on Tuesday. The deserve to win o’meter gives the Devils a 50-54% chance of winning a similar game. Excluding the last minute or so of the game where the Devils had an empty net, the Devils led in xG 3.3 to 2.6. The scoring wasn’t there. Allowing 2 goals on 2.6 xG sounds like a pretty good game, but only 1 goal scored doesn’t win you many. Schmid did have a pretty good game in goal though.

The Last Flyers Game:

The last Flyers game was 3-2 regulation loss to Colorado on Tuesday. Shots were 28-25. Pretty even game for a 7th place in the division team and last year’s cup champs.

How’s Philadelphia Doing?

As I’ve said, Philly is currently 7th in the metro. They had a hot start, but anyone who was looking at their underlyings knew it wasn’t sustainable. They are 2-6-2 in their last 10 and have lost 4 in a row. So someone will be breaking a losing streak tonight one way or another.

Lineup

Amanda Stein tweeted that the Devils lines towards the end of the Stars game were like this:

Tatar-Hischier-Zetterlund

Sharangovich-Hughes-Bratt

Wood-McLeod-Mercer

Haula-Boqvist-Johnsson

Your Thoughts

What do you think about tonight’s game? Leave your thoughts in the comments below and thank you for reading