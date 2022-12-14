Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

On Monday, the Devils had their 11-game road winning streak snapped at MSG as the Rangers took a 4-3 overtime win. [Devils NHL]

The losing streak reached three games on Tuesday night, as a goal in the dying seconds of the second period proved to be the decisive tally for the Stars. Dallas won 4-1, and all of a sudden, things are back to being bad. [Devils NHL]

Todd Cordell takes a look at Alexander Holtz’s lack of success since being reinserted into the lineup: [Infernal Access ($)]

Mackenzie Blackwood is back to playing:

Mackenzie Blackwood will play some games in Utica on a conditioning stint before he returns to the #NJDevils - per Lindy Ruff — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) December 12, 2022

Mackenzie Blackwood: "I was happy with where my game was at the start of the year, excited to keep trying to build off that but (it was) an unfortunate injury, but now we just hit the ground where I was and try and build every day from there." #NJDevils — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) December 12, 2022

​​Hockey Links

A hat trick for Alex Ovehckin gets him to a historic milestone:

Three – that’s the number of players that have reached the 800-goal mark in NHL history, and The Great Eight is now one of them. #Gr800 #NHLStats: https://t.co/eJqzRiC2nM pic.twitter.com/ByBSOZUCky — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) December 14, 2022

Cap projection:

BOG meetings have wrapped up. Gary Bettman says current revenue projections seem to indicate the cap will only go up $1M next year based on players still owing escrow. But he did allow for possibility revenue could exceed projections and therefore cap could jump up more. TBD. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) December 13, 2022

That’s the good stuff:

Bettman says that digital dasherboard ad backlash is a “non-issue” because their polling indicates fans find games more watchable with those digital ads replacing physical ones. — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) December 13, 2022

Gary Bettman talks about the idea of a play-in playoff round, a league investigation into the 2018 Canadian world junior team, digital ads and more: [The Athletic ($)] [The Athletic ($)]

It’s looking like Bo Horvat’s time in Vancouver is coming to an end: [Sportsnet]

It sure seems like Ryan Reynolds and the Ottawa Senators are destined to be joined together: [ESPN]

