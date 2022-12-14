 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Devils in the Details - 12/14/22: It’s Bad Again Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 12/14/22

By Nate Pilling
NHL: Dallas Stars at New Jersey Devils
 New Jersey Devils goaltender Akira Schmid (40) makes a save against the Dallas Stars during the first period at Prudential Center.
Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

On Monday, the Devils had their 11-game road winning streak snapped at MSG as the Rangers took a 4-3 overtime win. [Devils NHL]

The losing streak reached three games on Tuesday night, as a goal in the dying seconds of the second period proved to be the decisive tally for the Stars. Dallas won 4-1, and all of a sudden, things are back to being bad. [Devils NHL]

Todd Cordell takes a look at Alexander Holtz’s lack of success since being reinserted into the lineup: [Infernal Access ($)]

Mackenzie Blackwood is back to playing:

​​Hockey Links

A hat trick for Alex Ovehckin gets him to a historic milestone:

Cap projection:

That’s the good stuff:

Gary Bettman talks about the idea of a play-in playoff round, a league investigation into the 2018 Canadian world junior team, digital ads and more: [The Athletic ($)] [The Athletic ($)]

It’s looking like Bo Horvat’s time in Vancouver is coming to an end: [Sportsnet]

It sure seems like Ryan Reynolds and the Ottawa Senators are destined to be joined together: [ESPN]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

