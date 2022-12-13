2022-23 Gamethread #29: New Jersey Devils vs. Dallas Stars

Our Favorite Team has to have something left in them tonight. They are taking on one of the best teams from the Western Conference this season, featuring one of the hottest young stars in the NHL in Jason Robertson. Good luck.

The Time: 7:00 PM ET

The Broadcast: TV - MSG, BSSW; Audio - The Devils Hockey Network

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils vs. the Dallas Stars (SBN Blog: Defending Big D)

The Song of the Night: Texas has provided plenty to the world of heavy music. D.R.I. has put together a cross-over career from their punk days to their thrashing late 1980s and 1990s and mixed both quite well. Their most successful album was 1989’s Thrash Zone and the song “Beneath the Wheel,” is probably their best known (clean) song.

