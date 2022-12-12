 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Devils in the Details - 12/12/22: Leaving It All on the Ice Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 12/12/22

By Nate Pilling
NHL: New York Islanders at New Jersey Devils
New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes (86) skates with the puck while being defended by New York Islanders right wing Josh Bailey (12) during the third period at Prudential Center.
Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

A bit of a clunker from the Devils in their game against the Islanders on Friday night. New Jersey rallied late but couldn’t get the game tied and lost 6-4. [Devils NHL]

Jack Hughes left it all out there late:

Looks like Miles Wood avoided injury:

On the rising star that is Jack Hughes: “I’m still only 21. I think people forget that. For me, it’s every year getting better, the passion keeps getting bigger, the hunger keeps getting bigger. It was going to come at some point. Last year it came, and I want to keep it going.” [NHL.com]

Alex Chauvancy takes a look at some of the team’s impressive work on the forecheck and cycle: “What’s changed is their work on the cycle and forecheck. A year ago, it would’ve been unlikely for the Devils to score many goals forechecking or cycling. This season, they’re capitalizing on those opportunities.” [Infernal Access ($)]

By now you’ve probably read or heard about that one piece about Scott Stevens. It doesn’t deserve another link from this website, but if you happened to miss John Fischer’s response to it, I’d highly encourage you to read it: [All About the Jersey]

​​Hockey Links

Three-game suspensions for Jamie Oleksiak and Jeff Skinner:

Former Bruins captain Zdeno Chara on a podcast talking about the 2011 Stanley Cup Final: “After losing two games in Vancouver, we saw players from Vancouver coming on the ice in the Garden, and they were actually practicing how they would be lifting the Cup and handing off the Cup to each other. And we found out about these things and we were like ‘f—k this, we are not going to allow this to happen.’ It just fueled us.” Former Canucks defenseman Kevin Bieksa had some strong thoughts in response: [NBC Sports Boston]

Jaromir Jagr is back on the ice:

A look at how the Hockey Diversity Alliance is working to grow the game at a practical level: “If we can get these kids at a point where they can move on, if they want to play for other organizations or if we happen to get an organization where they can come into and actually compete and play organized league hockey, then that’s perfect, that’s exactly what we want. We just want to give them the opportunity to play hockey.” [Sportsnet]

A r/hockey thread brings up a great point: “Watching the World Cup has made me realize how badly hockey needs best-on-best international tournaments to come back.” [r/hockey]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

