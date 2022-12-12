Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

A bit of a clunker from the Devils in their game against the Islanders on Friday night. New Jersey rallied late but couldn’t get the game tied and lost 6-4. [Devils NHL]

Jack Hughes left it all out there late:

In the @NJDevils loss vs the Islanders, Jack Hughes finished the game with a 6:02 shift.



That is the longest recorded shift in NHL history. pic.twitter.com/QVrvaTYpi2 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 10, 2022

Looks like Miles Wood avoided injury:

Romanov lays the wood to Mike’s Wood pic.twitter.com/VUypAgFWFW — Rob Taub (@RTaub_) December 10, 2022

#NJDevils Miles Wood is feeling good and said he was pulled off the ice against the Islanders to go into concussion protocol, he passed the tests on Friday night and had to test again today, which he also passed.



Says he’s feeling good and said it was a clean hit. — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) December 11, 2022

On the rising star that is Jack Hughes: “I’m still only 21. I think people forget that. For me, it’s every year getting better, the passion keeps getting bigger, the hunger keeps getting bigger. It was going to come at some point. Last year it came, and I want to keep it going.” [NHL.com]

Alex Chauvancy takes a look at some of the team’s impressive work on the forecheck and cycle: “What’s changed is their work on the cycle and forecheck. A year ago, it would’ve been unlikely for the Devils to score many goals forechecking or cycling. This season, they’re capitalizing on those opportunities.” [Infernal Access ($)]

By now you’ve probably read or heard about that one piece about Scott Stevens. It doesn’t deserve another link from this website, but if you happened to miss John Fischer’s response to it, I’d highly encourage you to read it: [All About the Jersey]

​​Hockey Links

Three-game suspensions for Jamie Oleksiak and Jeff Skinner:

Seattle’s Jamie Oleksiak has been suspended for three games for an Illegal Check to the Head on Washington’s Alexander Alexeyev. https://t.co/hHOVdqNCQD — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) December 10, 2022

Buffalo’s Jeff Skinner has been suspended for three games for Cross-checking Pittsburgh’s Jake Guentzel. https://t.co/wAFQXD80xH — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) December 10, 2022

Former Bruins captain Zdeno Chara on a podcast talking about the 2011 Stanley Cup Final: “After losing two games in Vancouver, we saw players from Vancouver coming on the ice in the Garden, and they were actually practicing how they would be lifting the Cup and handing off the Cup to each other. And we found out about these things and we were like ‘f—k this, we are not going to allow this to happen.’ It just fueled us.” Former Canucks defenseman Kevin Bieksa had some strong thoughts in response: [NBC Sports Boston]

Jaromir Jagr is back on the ice:

50-year-old Jaromír Jágr is making his season debut as he returns to @RytiriKladno lineup for Czech Extraliga game for the first time since April.



This means his induction into the @HockeyHallFame will be postponed at least until 2026. — Jiří Vítek (@JVitek94) December 11, 2022

A look at how the Hockey Diversity Alliance is working to grow the game at a practical level: “If we can get these kids at a point where they can move on, if they want to play for other organizations or if we happen to get an organization where they can come into and actually compete and play organized league hockey, then that’s perfect, that’s exactly what we want. We just want to give them the opportunity to play hockey.” [Sportsnet]

A r/hockey thread brings up a great point: “Watching the World Cup has made me realize how badly hockey needs best-on-best international tournaments to come back.” [r/hockey]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.