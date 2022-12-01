Garden State of Hockey- Episode 151: One Streak Ends and the Next One Begins

Despite the loss of the 13-game win streak to some combination of dumb luck and unfortunate officiating against the Toronto Maple Leafs, the Devils brushed it off and rattled off another three-game win streak going into tonight’s game against the Nashville Predators. This team is legit and continues to impress to the tune of Vitek Vanecek earning the NHL’s 2nd star of the month award for November.

This November was the best one in NHL history and that bookmark in the books officially belongs to the New Jersey Devils. Who could’ve imagined this? They’ve won 10 straight away from The Rock and look to continue to set records while blitzing their way around the NHL.

Thank you all as always for listening and Let’s Go Devils!