Game Preview #24: New Jersey Devils vs. Nashville Predators

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils (19-4-0) versus the Nashville Predators (10-9-2). SBN Blog: On The Forecheck

The Time: 7:00 PM ET

The Broadcast: MSGSN

The Devils’ Last Game

On Monday, the Devils beat the Rangers 5-3 after going down 2-0 early. Sharangovich had the tying and empty net goals for the Devils. Vanecek made 35 saves on 38 shots. Clearly the Devils responded well to falling to a 2-0 deficit, but it’d be nice to start the game on the right foot tonight. The Devils are a better team than the Predators so they should be able to.

The Predators’ Last Game

Nashville’s last game was a 2-1 win over Anaheim. Josi scored the OT winner. There were 76 shots in the game and only 3 goals.

The Predators have been pretty mediocre since their 2018 capture of the Presidents Trophy. This season they’re hovering around NHL .500 at 10-9-2. They are 1 point behind Calgary with a game in hand for the last playoff spot in the west. They are 5-1-1 in their last 7 games, so they’re doing pretty well during this last stretch. They are 27th in all situations xGA/60 compared to 14th in xGF/60 and 10th in sv%. However, they have not been capitalizing on their chances and are 29th in GF/60.

Injury Report

For the Devils, John Marino is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

#NEWS: John Marino is not practicing. Out with upper body injury, considered day-to-day. — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) November 30, 2022

It doesn’t seem to be serious, as he is questionable for tonight’s game

For #NJDevils John Marino’s status against the Predators, Lindy Ruff tells me they’ll see how he is feeling tomorrow.



Said he was held out from practice today with his upper-body issue he’s dealing with. — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) November 30, 2022

Kevin Bahl has been called up to take his place

Indeed, Kevin Bahl slipping into Marino’s spot with #NJDevils Ryan Graves.



Otherwise everything staying the same from last game today at practice: pic.twitter.com/mmTnGC23q4 — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) November 30, 2022

For Nashville, Mark Borowiecki is on injured reserve. He was stretchered off after an awkward hit by Frost during a Flyers vs Predators game on October 22.

Your Thoughts

What do you think about tonight’s game? How do you think Bahl will look in his first NHL game in a while? Leave your thoughts in the comments below and thank you for reading.