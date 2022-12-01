 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game Preview #24: New Jersey Devils vs. Nashville Predators

The Devils face their old coach John Hynes and the other team with a Swiss captain

By Matthew Crovo
Nashville Predators v New Jersey Devils Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils (19-4-0) versus the Nashville Predators (10-9-2). SBN Blog: On The Forecheck

The Time: 7:00 PM ET

The Broadcast: MSGSN

The Devils’ Last Game

On Monday, the Devils beat the Rangers 5-3 after going down 2-0 early. Sharangovich had the tying and empty net goals for the Devils. Vanecek made 35 saves on 38 shots. Clearly the Devils responded well to falling to a 2-0 deficit, but it’d be nice to start the game on the right foot tonight. The Devils are a better team than the Predators so they should be able to.

The Predators’ Last Game

Nashville’s last game was a 2-1 win over Anaheim. Josi scored the OT winner. There were 76 shots in the game and only 3 goals.

The Predators have been pretty mediocre since their 2018 capture of the Presidents Trophy. This season they’re hovering around NHL .500 at 10-9-2. They are 1 point behind Calgary with a game in hand for the last playoff spot in the west. They are 5-1-1 in their last 7 games, so they’re doing pretty well during this last stretch. They are 27th in all situations xGA/60 compared to 14th in xGF/60 and 10th in sv%. However, they have not been capitalizing on their chances and are 29th in GF/60.

Injury Report

For the Devils, John Marino is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

It doesn’t seem to be serious, as he is questionable for tonight’s game

Kevin Bahl has been called up to take his place

For Nashville, Mark Borowiecki is on injured reserve. He was stretchered off after an awkward hit by Frost during a Flyers vs Predators game on October 22.

Your Thoughts

What do you think about tonight’s game? How do you think Bahl will look in his first NHL game in a while? Leave your thoughts in the comments below and thank you for reading.

