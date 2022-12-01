2022-23 Gamethread #24: New Jersey Devils vs. Nashville Predators

December begins with Tennessee's best hockey team coming to the Rock. They are coached by a familiar face and still carried by a Finnish goaltender.

The Time: 7:00 PM ET

The Broadcast: TV - MSGSN, BSSO; Audio - The Devils Hockey Network

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils vs. the Nashville Predators (SBN Blog: On the Forecheck)

The Song of the Night: It is time for some Tennessee metalcore. Fittingly, it is a throwback to A Plea for Purging. From their Depravity album (which is my favorite of theirs), this is “Malevolence.” Complete with a memorable video clearly made on a budget.

The Breaking T Promotion: The people at BreakingT have taken notice of the Devils this season. And, through their connection with SBN, you can support this site through ordering a Devils shirt through a link like this one. They now have a new shirt featuring your favorite Swiss captain, Nico Hischier.

The Rules: As usual for this site since the very beginning: Keep your comments clean (this means no swearing, don’t mask it, it’s not enough), respect your fellow Devils fan with no personal attacks, no illegal streams (this means no asking, no hints, no nothing about it) and please keep comments relevant to the game. Go Devils.