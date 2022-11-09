Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Despite having two goals taken off the board on Tuesday night, the Devils kept the good vibes rolling with a 3-2 win over the Flames. The win streak has reached seven games! [Devils NHL]

#NJDevils win, 3-2. They are 10-3-0 on the season and now own their first seven-game win streak since February 2011.



Much like their last Calgary game, NJ proved that, even on their sloppiest nights, they can grit out a victory.



Unreal. — Ryan Novozinsky (@ryannovo62) November 9, 2022

The @NJDevils (10-3-0, 20 points) matched the fewest games in franchise history to reach the 10-win mark in a single season. New Jersey first achieved the feat in 1993-94 (13 GP).#NHLStats: https://t.co/Mo7lYInAi1 pic.twitter.com/xDjNkU4iTz — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) November 9, 2022

Shayna Goldman on Nico Hischier’s start to the season: “The captain is building on last year’s play to show he’s not only a legitimate top-line center, but a pivotal part of the Devils’ push back to the playoffs. That may not be his only accomplishment if he keeps up this level of play, either — he could find himself in the Selke conversation if his play so far is a sign of what’s to come.” [The Athletic ($)]

Emily Kaplan reports: “Fitzgerald said he has been working the phones for ‘hockey trades’ (like the John Marino for Ty Smith deal) but it’s against his philosophy to bring in a player for a few months to help out, especially where his team is in their evolution.” [ESPN]

Injury updates:

#NJDevils Ondrej Palat, who had groin surgery a week ago, to be out 8-10 weeks per Ruff. Adds he just saw him in the gym and Palat jokingly said he would argue with that timeline. — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) November 8, 2022

Lindy Ruff provides update on #NJDevils Mackenzie Blackwood, to miss 3-6 weeks with MCL sprain to his knee. — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) November 8, 2022

​​Hockey Links

Scary moment for Evander Kane:

Scary scene as Evander Kane gets cut by the skate of Pat Maroon pic.twitter.com/nnVmFrSRd0 — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) November 9, 2022

After suffering a wrist injury early in the second period, Evander Kane is stable and has been transported to hospital for a procedure later this evening. — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) November 9, 2022

A pretty warm welcome for Ryan Reynolds at the Senators game:

Ryan Reynolds gets a warm welcome in Ottawa pic.twitter.com/wivKTnwxqG — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) November 9, 2022

A bit of a rough stretch for the Blues:

Blues lose 8 straight games in regulation for the first time in franchise history — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) November 9, 2022

Boston Bruins president Cam Neely on the signing of prospect Mitchell Miller: “I’m extremely upset that we have made a lot of people unhappy with our decision. I take a lot of pride in the Bruins organization and what we stand for, and we failed there.” [ESPN]

Is this the year that the Penguins, Capitals and Blues fall off? Pierre LeBrun: “Three programs with lengthy histories of being winners, going back more than a dozen years, that have combined for four Stanley Cups since 2016, are fighting it big time. Which is not to say they won’t come out of it. There’s too much institutional knowledge to write any of them off yet. But there are clearly some question marks.” [The Athletic ($)]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.