 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Devils in the Details - 11/9/22: The Vibes, They Are Good Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 11/9/22

By Nate Pilling
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NHL: Calgary Flames at New Jersey Devils
New Jersey Devils center Nico Hischier (13) celebrates his goal with teammates during the third period against the Calgary Flames at Prudential Center.
Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Despite having two goals taken off the board on Tuesday night, the Devils kept the good vibes rolling with a 3-2 win over the Flames. The win streak has reached seven games! [Devils NHL]

Shayna Goldman on Nico Hischier’s start to the season: “The captain is building on last year’s play to show he’s not only a legitimate top-line center, but a pivotal part of the Devils’ push back to the playoffs. That may not be his only accomplishment if he keeps up this level of play, either — he could find himself in the Selke conversation if his play so far is a sign of what’s to come.” [The Athletic ($)]

Emily Kaplan reports: “Fitzgerald said he has been working the phones for ‘hockey trades’ (like the John Marino for Ty Smith deal) but it’s against his philosophy to bring in a player for a few months to help out, especially where his team is in their evolution.” [ESPN]

Injury updates:

​​Hockey Links

Scary moment for Evander Kane:

A pretty warm welcome for Ryan Reynolds at the Senators game:

A bit of a rough stretch for the Blues:

Boston Bruins president Cam Neely on the signing of prospect Mitchell Miller: “I’m extremely upset that we have made a lot of people unhappy with our decision. I take a lot of pride in the Bruins organization and what we stand for, and we failed there.” [ESPN]

Is this the year that the Penguins, Capitals and Blues fall off? Pierre LeBrun: “Three programs with lengthy histories of being winners, going back more than a dozen years, that have combined for four Stanley Cups since 2016, are fighting it big time. Which is not to say they won’t come out of it. There’s too much institutional knowledge to write any of them off yet. But there are clearly some question marks.” [The Athletic ($)]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

More From All About The Jersey

Loading comments...