2022-23 Gamethread #13: New Jersey Devils vs. Calgary Flames

Our Favorite Team is back at home after three road games in Western Canada. The games, the results, and the memories shall remain on sites like this one. If you missed the last one, then do not worry. Our Favorite Team is hosting their last opponent tonight for better or worse. At least this game is in a familiar place and at an easier time for most to watch.

The Time: 7:00 PM ET

The Broadcast: TV - MSGSN, SNW; Audio - The Devils Hockey Network

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils vs. the Calgary Flames (SBN Blog: Matchsticks and Gasoline)

The Song of the Night: A return home deserves a song by a band from New Jersey. Shackled is from Howell. Their 2021 album Doubt Surrounds All is a good document why they are well regarded in the local hardcore scene. Songs like “When Time Stops” are evidence that they can bring it without surrounding like so many others.

The Rules: As usual for this site since the very beginning: Keep your comments clean (this means no swearing, don’t mask it, it’s not enough), respect your fellow Devils fan with no personal attacks, no illegal streams (this means no asking, no hints, no nothing about it) and please keep comments relevant to the game. Go Devils.