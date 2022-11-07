 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Devils in the Details - 11/7/22: Six of Six Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 11/7/22

By Nate Pilling
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NHL: New Jersey Devils at Calgary Flames
New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes (86) controls the puck against Calgary Flames center Dillon Dube (29) during the third period at Scotiabank Saddledome.
Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

The win streak hits six! The Devils ended the western Canada road trip with an impressive overtime win in Calgary, having collected all six points on the trip. Fabian Zetterlund had the winner as the Devils beat the Flames, 4-3, on Saturday. [Devils NHL]

Folks…

If Mackenzie Blackwood is out for some period of time, the Devils do seem well positioned to weather the storm. [Infernal Access ($)]

Ondrej Palat estimate:

​​Hockey Links

Last week, the Bruins went and decided to sign Mitchell Miller, who you might remember as the draft pick who the Coyotes cut loose in 2020 after it became widely known that he had been convicted of bullying a classmate. Then on Sunday following a massive backlash, the Bruins announced that they too would move on from Miller:

The mother of the youth who was the victim of Miller’s bullying and racist comments speaks here about how this has affected her son: “Every time this is brought up, it puts him right back to where he was. To sit at the table with Mitchell in seventh grade, he had to say he was his N-word, or he had to sit by himself at the lunch room. It’s all this stuff that keeps replaying in his mind all the time. That he’s not of value.” [The Athletic ($)]

Josh Anderson gets two games for this nasty hit:

And Matthew Tkachuk gets two games for this high stick:

Who wants to buy a hockey team with me?

“Hockey Canada finds itself ‘at a crossroads’ that requires reimagined leadership coupled with more oversight and transparency, a third-party governance review has found.” [CBC]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

More From All About The Jersey

Loading comments...