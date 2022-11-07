Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

The win streak hits six! The Devils ended the western Canada road trip with an impressive overtime win in Calgary, having collected all six points on the trip. Fabian Zetterlund had the winner as the Devils beat the Flames, 4-3, on Saturday. [Devils NHL]

Folks…

5v5 Expected Goals Share - November 6 pic.twitter.com/jEnbbhFduh — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) November 6, 2022

5v5 Expected Goals For per 60 - November 6 pic.twitter.com/0J76PCZeZF — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) November 6, 2022

5v5 Team Defence - November 6 pic.twitter.com/QwoUmR4WLJ — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) November 6, 2022

If Mackenzie Blackwood is out for some period of time, the Devils do seem well positioned to weather the storm. [Infernal Access ($)]

Ondrej Palat estimate:

Not sure if someone tweeted this out, but Elliotte Friedman said on 32 Thoughts that Ondrej Palat is likely out for a minimum 8-12 weeks #NJDevils — Alex Chauvancy (@AlexC_THW) November 4, 2022

​​Hockey Links

Last week, the Bruins went and decided to sign Mitchell Miller, who you might remember as the draft pick who the Coyotes cut loose in 2020 after it became widely known that he had been convicted of bullying a classmate. Then on Sunday following a massive backlash, the Bruins announced that they too would move on from Miller:

The mother of the youth who was the victim of Miller’s bullying and racist comments speaks here about how this has affected her son: “Every time this is brought up, it puts him right back to where he was. To sit at the table with Mitchell in seventh grade, he had to say he was his N-word, or he had to sit by himself at the lunch room. It’s all this stuff that keeps replaying in his mind all the time. That he’s not of value.” [The Athletic ($)]

Josh Anderson gets two games for this nasty hit:

Montreal’s Josh Anderson has been suspended for two games for Boarding Vegas’ Alex Pietrangelo. https://t.co/DYZIsbU607 — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) November 7, 2022

And Matthew Tkachuk gets two games for this high stick:

Florida’s Matthew Tkachuk has been suspended for two games for High-sticking Los Angeles’ Jonathan Quick. https://t.co/kevNiE1CCF — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) November 6, 2022

Who wants to buy a hockey team with me?

News Release: Senators Sports & Entertainment announces that a process has been initiated for the sale of the Ottawa Senators Hockey Club: https://t.co/kQnus2i6Mx — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) November 4, 2022

“Hockey Canada finds itself ‘at a crossroads’ that requires reimagined leadership coupled with more oversight and transparency, a third-party governance review has found.” [CBC]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.