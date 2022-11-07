Garden State of Hockey- Episode 148: Things are Great!

The New Jersey Devils swept their Western Canada road trip for the first time since the turn of the new millennium as they continue to keep the league on notice. The hot start is getting national attention and the Devils continue to find ways to win games while maintaining a high level of play overall.

We’re having fun! The schedule continues to be relatively friendly for the next week as the Devils will need to continue to bank points using this early adrenaline. I’m sure we’re all on the same page when I say that this is the most fun we’ve had in years watching hockey. Keep it up, NJ!

As always, thank you for listening and see you at the Rock.