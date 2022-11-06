Devils Outlast Flames, Win 4-3 in OT

First Period

Calgary struck 81 seconds in to the game. Lewis went for a wraparound and the puck bounced around and Lewis got it to Kadri’s stick with the net half open and he tapped it in.

Jack Hughes had the second Devils shot flying down the left side for a faceoff in Calgary’s zone.

The Devils did not take long to respond. After the faceoff the Hughes/Bratt line had some puck movement in the Flames zone. Hughes doubled shifted to center Wood and Bastian and slipped a dime between the legs to Bastian for the tying goal. Hughes has looked like himself in this game already.

Siegenthaler broke up a 3 on 1.

Been some good action so far in the first 6 1⁄ 2 minutes with almost no stoppages. Very good game so far.

Lindholm almost had a grade A chance but the puck hopped over his stick

Marino made a good stretch pass to Hischier who skated behind the Flames net and centered it to Tatar, who had it bounce off his skate and swept the puck across to Zetterlund who tapped it in for a 2-1 Devils lead.

The Flames had a couple grade A chances along with Kadri leveling Severson, but Dube missed the best chance over the net.

The Devils would then get the first penalty of the game, as Lucic was called for tripping Hughes in the neutral zone. Lucic and the Flames did not like the call, but I don’t know what they were expecting when Hughes fell after Lucic’s stick was in his skates.

The Flames were very good at winning the board battles on their PK along with winning the 2 faceoffs for an effective kill, other than a point shot that made it through.

Once again, the Hughes line and 4th line were buzzing in the Flames zone, and the Flames took another penalty. Mackey to the box for interference on McLeod.

This time the Devils won the faceoff and got a shot, but the Flames cleared a bit after the ensuing faceoff, and cleared again on the Devils next entrance attempt. The Devils would gain the line but not get any top quality puck movement, except for one near-chance for Wood, but he had to regather the puck and it was knocked away. The Flames killed the penalty. Their kills looks very good so far.

The 4th line decided they’re good, and McLeod and Wood went flying up ice. McLeod flipped it across to Wood who tapped it in for a 2 goal lead.

2nd Period

Zetterlund and the Devils had a 3 on 2 but the pass to Hischier was broken up

Bratt centered for Haula and he shot it just wide

Boqvist got cross checked by Hanifin in the corner, giving the Devils their 3rd power play of the game

The Flames killed the first minute effectively, but then the Devils got set up and the puck was flying around. Hamilton was not afraid to fire away on this power play.

The Flames had a 2 on 0 the other way after the power play ended. Severson got back but Coleman got the pass over to Hanifin. Vanecek made a ridiculous save on the first shot but the rebound went right to Lindholm who had an easy goal to cut the lead in half.

Siegenthaler was high sticked and then took a penalty in front of the net. Mackey had a chance in front with the Flames surging following the 3-2 goal.

With the start of the power play we got some Sal commentary. Vanecek made a head save and his helmet came off, stopping play.

Hischier had a 1 on 1 shorthanded and Markstrom stopped him, and the Flames iced the puck.

With 27 seconds left on the Flames power play, Haula cross checked Backlund, giving the Flames a 5 on 3.

Calgary had 1 shot on the 5 on 3 which Vanecek saved and then the Devils cleared.

with 57 seconds left on the second PP there was a pileup in the crease.

The Devils killed the remainder of the power play to keep the lead intact

Markstrom turned the puck over and Mercer centered to Boqvist who hit the post on the backhand, and Markstrom knocked the net off its moorings.

Ritchie high-sticked Wood, and Wood got called for high-sticking as well, which I did not see.

The 4 on 4 had some chaos, including a Sharangovich takeaway in the Flames zone, but no goals. At the end of the 4 on 4 Hughes went in 1 on 2 and passed it to Wood who snuck in but Markstrom made the save.

Amanda Stein noted that Severson had not had a shift since the Lindholm goal.

Tatar was high sticked by Lucic and got a shove who Weegar. They dropped the gloves but the refs got in the way.

3rd Period

Hughes fanned on a pass to a wide open Hischier

Haula went in alone but still couldn’t get his first as a Devil

Coleman passed it to Zadorov flying to the net who tipped it past Vanecek to tie the game

The Flames almost scored again but Vanecek got in the way.

The Devils haven’t had any cycling in the Flames zone in a long, long time.

Bratt used his speed to get a breakaway, and then Hughes did the same, and Markstrom stopped them both times.

The power play has killed the Devils in this game. 0 goals for, it led to 1 goal against, and it killed all their 5v5 momentum.

Boqvist was all alone for a shot on the right side and Markstrom got it with the glove.

McLeod got in alone and he shot it wide

Hischier almost had an opportunity for a play with 3:50 left in regulation but Zadorov leveled him.

Regulation ended with the game 3-3. so each team gets at least a point.

Overtime

Calgary took a penalty so Vanecek went to the bench for a 4 on 3. Hughes had a shot on the delayed penalty. and Markstrom made the elbow save.

The power play started with Hamilton, Hughes, Bratt, and Hischier

Zetterlund came out to replace Bratt

Hischier hit the post

Hamilton passed across to Zetterlund who shot a one timer past Markstrom. Devils win, and they sweep the western Canada road trip!

Final Thoughts

The start of the game was great. The Devils gave up a goal, and then scored 3 while outplaying the Flames in the first period. Then they lost their momentum and the Flames took over. The 3-2 goal was terrible and the Devils lost all their 5v5 momentum on the power play, and did not score a power play goal.

The power play doesn’t have to be great, and it doesn’t even have to score that often compared to other teams, you just don’t want your own power play to kill your momentum like it so often has for the Devils these last couple years. Hopefully they figure it out.

Severson needs to be aware of the situation at the end of the power play, and I have no clue what Marino was doing. He fell down, okay, stuff happens. He got back up and then lazily skated behind Lindholm, who was alone in front with Marino several feet behind, totally unobstructed for a free tap in. Not a play I want to see again.

In the end, though, the Devils held the game 3-3 for the tough 3rd period and won it in overtime.

Unfortunately, this game is the end of Bratt’s point streak. It was a nice run though.

While we’re here, I think Ruff should consider switching Haula and Boqvist in the lineup. Alex wrote about how Boqvist has good on-ice numbers this season and I believe he’s always had good numbers with good players. I think it makes more sense for it to be Boqvist in a top 6 role than Haula.

Highlights:

It’s now 2 am and I am very tired and need some sleep. Leave your thoughts on the game in the comments below, and thank you for reading.