Devils in the Details - 11/4/22: History Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 11/4/22

By Nate Pilling
NHL: New Jersey Devils at Edmonton Oilers
The New Jersey Devils celebrate a goal by forward Miles Wood (44) during the third period against the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place. 
Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports

Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

Five in a row! Two goals in the space of seven seconds late in the third period brought the Devils even with the Oilers and then pushed them to a win on Thursday night. The Devils lost Mackenzie Blackwood to injury but went on to win 4-3. [Devils NHL]

History!

On Blackwood:

​​Hockey Links

Alex Ovechkin hits an impressive mark:

Presented without comment:

Scott Wheeler has released a preliminary ranking of his top 64 prospects eligible for the 2023 NHL Draft: [The Athletic ($)]

It certainly sounds as if actor Ryan Reynolds has interest in becoming an owner of the Senators if the team does indeed go up for sale: [TSN]

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

