Five in a row! Two goals in the space of seven seconds late in the third period brought the Devils even with the Oilers and then pushed them to a win on Thursday night. The Devils lost Mackenzie Blackwood to injury but went on to win 4-3. [Devils NHL]

History!

R. Graves' tally (16:45, per. 3), followed by J. Bratt's goal (16:52, per. 3), 7 seconds apart, sets a franchise record for the two-fastest goals scored in a single game.



Prior: 8 seconds, J. Madden (16:31, per. 1) - P. Elias (16:39, per. 1) on Apr. 6, 2001, vs BOS. — NJDevilsPR (@NJDevilsPR) November 4, 2022

Jesper Bratt (5-12—17 in 11 GP) just established a new Devils/Rockies/Scouts franchise record for the longest season-opening point streak, eclipsing the previous mark set by Tim Higgins (10 GP in 1984-85)! pic.twitter.com/6FpnMgL7ZP — NHL (@NHL) November 4, 2022

On Blackwood:

MacKenzie Blackwood just left the game after this awkward moment as he slided to make a save #NJDevils pic.twitter.com/KqursD6GJ1 — Rob Taub (@RTaub_) November 4, 2022

#NJDevils coach Lindy Ruff on Mackenzie Blackwood's injury: "No update now. We'll see tomorrow." — Ryan Novozinsky (@ryannovo62) November 4, 2022

​​Hockey Links

Alex Ovechkin hits an impressive mark:

Alex Ovechkin with career goal 786, tying Gordie Howe for most goals scored with a single franchise in NHL history. Howe did it in 1,687 games with the Red Wings. This is game No. 1,286 for Ovechkin. https://t.co/UGy3IJU4VY — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) November 4, 2022

Presented without comment:

The @ArizonaCoyotes have announced that their helmet sponsor for home games is Goodwill, news that I'm sure the Internet will treat just like any other mundane sponsorship news, without jokes or memes. pic.twitter.com/Uk0SuZVo4r — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) November 3, 2022

Scott Wheeler has released a preliminary ranking of his top 64 prospects eligible for the 2023 NHL Draft: [The Athletic ($)]

It certainly sounds as if actor Ryan Reynolds has interest in becoming an owner of the Senators if the team does indeed go up for sale: [TSN]

