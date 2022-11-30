Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

The Rangers got out to a 2-0 lead at Madison Square Garden on Monday, but the Devils came roaring back and held on for a 5-3 win. [Devils NHL]

Vitek Vanecek’s start in some historical context:

Vitek Vanecek improved to 11-2-0 in his first 15 appearances with the #NJDevils. Only 1 other goalie in Devils/Scouts/Rockies history has captured 11 wins thru their 15 appearances with the franchise: Sean Burke (11-2-0 in 15 GP from 1987-88 – 1988-89), via @PR_NHL — Mike Morreale (@mikemorrealeNHL) November 29, 2022

Fabian Zetterlund: Dark horse Calder Trophy candidate? An intriguing thought: [Infernal Access ($)]

An interesting nugget in this piece from Amanda Stein: “After the game against the Ottawa Senators on Nov. 19, both Fabian Zetterlund and Jesper Boqvist were told by head coach Lindy Ruff to find apartments in New Jersey. Full story coming on that soon, but that’s code-talk for you’re sticking around.” [Devils NHL]

​​Hockey Links

Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin following Monday’s game against the Devils: “The goalie was s— again. I feel so bad. I play so bad. I’m ashamed.” An assessment of the dysfunction of the Rangers right now, and, folks, this story is just delightful: [The Athletic ($)]

An impressive mark for Alex Ovechkin:

Alex Ovechkin officially has the most road goals in NHL history. His two-goal first-period tonight gives him 403 as a visitor, one more than Wayne Gretzky had in his career.#NHLStats: https://t.co/6Nyqr1Q5vt pic.twitter.com/FW3IDEO54T — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) November 30, 2022

An eight-year extension for Roope Hintz:

♠ ROOPE'S STICKING AROUND! ♠



We have signed Roope Hintz to an eight-year contract extension through the 2030-31 season.



HIP, HIP, ROOPE! #TexasHockey pic.twitter.com/WKShyYnJAZ — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) November 29, 2022

May we all find someone who believes in us like Gary Bettman believes in the Arizona Coyotes:

At the Tempe City Council meeting where a vote is expected on the Arizona Coyotes new arena/entertainment district tonight, Gary Bettman says the team is willing to sign a 30-year non-relocation agreement.



He also says the league will bring a draft or all-star game to Tempe. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) November 30, 2022

In this look around the league at how some of the recent goaltender deals have turned out, Pierre LeBrun offers some perspective on long-term contracts for goalies: “True franchise goalies might still get them, but you’re talking about only a few players in that group. Otherwise, you’re looking at two- or three-year deals, max, because of the uncertainty of a netminder repeating results in a consistent way.” [The Athletic ($)]

Some wild perspective on those Predators games that got postponed:

#Preds CEO @PREDSident Sean Henry says millions of gallons of water flooded @BrdgstoneArena as a result of Friday’s water main break: “The fact that we are able to host a game tonight is pretty remarkable.” pic.twitter.com/E6ia7VOAco — Emma Lingan (@emma_lingan) November 29, 2022

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.