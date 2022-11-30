 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Devils in the Details - 11/30/22: Sticking Around Edition

New Jersey Devils & Related Hockey Links for 11/30/22

By Nate Pilling
NHL: New Jersey Devils at New York Rangers
New Jersey Devils defenseman Dougie Hamilton (7) chases the puck in front of New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox (23) during the third period at Madison Square Garden.
Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Here are your links for today:

Devils Links

The Rangers got out to a 2-0 lead at Madison Square Garden on Monday, but the Devils came roaring back and held on for a 5-3 win. [Devils NHL]

Vitek Vanecek’s start in some historical context:

Fabian Zetterlund: Dark horse Calder Trophy candidate? An intriguing thought: [Infernal Access ($)]

An interesting nugget in this piece from Amanda Stein: “After the game against the Ottawa Senators on Nov. 19, both Fabian Zetterlund and Jesper Boqvist were told by head coach Lindy Ruff to find apartments in New Jersey. Full story coming on that soon, but that’s code-talk for you’re sticking around.” [Devils NHL]

​​Hockey Links

Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin following Monday’s game against the Devils: “The goalie was s— again. I feel so bad. I play so bad. I’m ashamed.” An assessment of the dysfunction of the Rangers right now, and, folks, this story is just delightful: [The Athletic ($)]

An impressive mark for Alex Ovechkin:

An eight-year extension for Roope Hintz:

May we all find someone who believes in us like Gary Bettman believes in the Arizona Coyotes:

In this look around the league at how some of the recent goaltender deals have turned out, Pierre LeBrun offers some perspective on long-term contracts for goalies: “True franchise goalies might still get them, but you’re talking about only a few players in that group. Otherwise, you’re looking at two- or three-year deals, max, because of the uncertainty of a netminder repeating results in a consistent way.” [The Athletic ($)]

Some wild perspective on those Predators games that got postponed:

Feel free to discuss these and any other hockey-related stories in the comments below.

