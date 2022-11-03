2022-23 Gamethread #11: New Jersey Devils at Edmonton Oilers

Our Favorite Team continues their first proper road trip of the 2022-23 season into the Canadian province of Alberta. They will be there for their next two games. This one is against the team featuring arguably the best hockey player in the world, the best German player in NHL history, and a goaltender who is not pushing 40 for a change in recent seasons.

The Time: 9:00 PM ET

The Broadcast: TV - MSG, SNW; Audio - The Devils Hockey Network

The Matchup: The New Jersey Devils at the Edmonton Oilers (SBN Blog: The Copper & Blue)

The Song of the Night: Is there a better band from Edmonton representing this kind of sound than SNFU? Maybe? Are they as legendary? No. Compared to most other punk groups in the 1980s, vocalist Mr. Chi Pig actually could sing and the Belke brothers could play their instruments quite well. And they never strayed from odd topics in their songs, as evidenced by “Where’s My Legs?” from their 1986 album If You Swear You’ll Catch No Fish.

The Rules: As usual for this site since the very beginning: Keep your comments clean (this means no swearing, don’t mask it, it’s not enough), respect your fellow Devils fan with no personal attacks, no illegal streams (this means no asking, no hints, no nothing about it) and please keep comments relevant to the game. Go Devils.